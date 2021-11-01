From Kourtney and Manny Khoshbin to Aaron Rodgers: Cars Make the Best Halloween Props

Lots of celebrities took inspiration from famous characters this year, and they had to use everything they had at their disposal to make sure their renditions are the most accurate.
Several A-listers put their cars to use if their costume required it, or went to such big lengths to actually rent a car to make their costume shine.
One example is Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker. Kardashian comes from a family of big car lovers, and they love showing off their expensive vehicles on every occasion. As she recently got engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, the two couldn’t miss the opportunity to have a couple’s costume. So, they channeled the 1993 movie True Romance, and also had to get a vehicle to be as accurate as possible. The movie features a pink 1974 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado, and the two seem to have found a pink Cadillac De Ville to recreate the entire scene.
In an Instagram Stories picture featured in our gallery, we can see Kourtney’s gigantic spider decoration fit perfectly behind a beige Mercedes G-Wagon, with its doors wide open.
John Wick for this Halloween. Rodgers perfected his costume with a vehicle. Although it’s not John Wick’s precious 1969 Mustang, the NFL player poses next to what looks to be a Ford GT to complete the look. He also featured a dog, tagging offensive lineman David Bakhtiari, because how could you be John Wick without a dog? You can see the picture in the attached post below.
Dwight Howard also rented a red SUV for the occasion, tagging Instagram account Drive LA and writing “Thank you for getting me right tonight.” The NBA star channeled Sho'nuff from The Last Dragon, and had a wig on and everything, captioning the set of pictures: “Who’s the masterrrrr?????? sho nufff.”
Sabrina Greenlee, activist and NFL player DeAndre Hopkins’ mother, matched her outfit to a 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. She wore a white dress and a masquerade ball mask, tagging Dolphin iL Iusso for providing the luxurious vehicle for the evening, and wrote “Thanks for providing exceptional luxury service to top the evening..”
Although Manny Khoshbin’s rendition of King Philip II from the movie Alexander the Great shouldn’t have any vehicles, he couldn’t help it. With such a big collection it felt like a waste to miss an opportunity to showcase one of his rides, and posed with an actual horse, and a white Rolls-Royce Ghost.
Rapper Latto also channeled her inner Faith Evans from the photoshoot she did with Notorious B.I.G. in the back of a convertible Cadillac, and she sat in the backseat of a cream-colored leather seats in a similar convertible.
This Halloween seemed successful, and a lot of celebrities went above and beyond to recreate some of the most famous outfits, and they had to use all the means available to make sure they got it. And some of them really nailed it, and some of these vehicles really stole the spotlight. After all we've seen, why wouldn't you accessorize with an expensive vehicle? If you own and afford one, that is.
Several A-listers put their cars to use if their costume required it, or went to such big lengths to actually rent a car to make their costume shine.
One example is Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker. Kardashian comes from a family of big car lovers, and they love showing off their expensive vehicles on every occasion. As she recently got engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, the two couldn’t miss the opportunity to have a couple’s costume. So, they channeled the 1993 movie True Romance, and also had to get a vehicle to be as accurate as possible. The movie features a pink 1974 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado, and the two seem to have found a pink Cadillac De Ville to recreate the entire scene.
In an Instagram Stories picture featured in our gallery, we can see Kourtney’s gigantic spider decoration fit perfectly behind a beige Mercedes G-Wagon, with its doors wide open.
John Wick for this Halloween. Rodgers perfected his costume with a vehicle. Although it’s not John Wick’s precious 1969 Mustang, the NFL player poses next to what looks to be a Ford GT to complete the look. He also featured a dog, tagging offensive lineman David Bakhtiari, because how could you be John Wick without a dog? You can see the picture in the attached post below.
Dwight Howard also rented a red SUV for the occasion, tagging Instagram account Drive LA and writing “Thank you for getting me right tonight.” The NBA star channeled Sho'nuff from The Last Dragon, and had a wig on and everything, captioning the set of pictures: “Who’s the masterrrrr?????? sho nufff.”
Sabrina Greenlee, activist and NFL player DeAndre Hopkins’ mother, matched her outfit to a 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. She wore a white dress and a masquerade ball mask, tagging Dolphin iL Iusso for providing the luxurious vehicle for the evening, and wrote “Thanks for providing exceptional luxury service to top the evening..”
Although Manny Khoshbin’s rendition of King Philip II from the movie Alexander the Great shouldn’t have any vehicles, he couldn’t help it. With such a big collection it felt like a waste to miss an opportunity to showcase one of his rides, and posed with an actual horse, and a white Rolls-Royce Ghost.
Rapper Latto also channeled her inner Faith Evans from the photoshoot she did with Notorious B.I.G. in the back of a convertible Cadillac, and she sat in the backseat of a cream-colored leather seats in a similar convertible.
This Halloween seemed successful, and a lot of celebrities went above and beyond to recreate some of the most famous outfits, and they had to use all the means available to make sure they got it. And some of them really nailed it, and some of these vehicles really stole the spotlight. After all we've seen, why wouldn't you accessorize with an expensive vehicle? If you own and afford one, that is.