From Kourtney and Manny Khoshbin to Aaron Rodgers: Cars Make the Best Halloween Props

Halloween is over now, but we still get to see how everyone used their imagination to put together some of the most original costumes. Some celebrities, like Kourtney Kardashian, Aaron Rodgers or Vanessa Bryant also used cars as part of their costumes.

1 Nov 2021, 10:31 UTC
Dwight Howard as Sho'nuffDwight Howard as Sho'nuffKourtney's Decoration and Mercedes G-WagonKourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and a Pink CadillacKourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and a Pink CadillacBig Latto's Faith Evans CostumRick Ross Wearing a Jason Mask in His Rolls-RoyceDeAndre Hopkins' Mother Sabrina Greenlee with 2021 Rolls-Royce CullinanVanessa Bryant's Cruella In a Not-Cadillac-Deville But a Range RoverVanessa Bryant as CruellaAaron Rodgers as John WickAaron Rodgers as John WickAaron Rodgers as John Wick
Lots of celebrities took inspiration from famous characters this year, and they had to use everything they had at their disposal to make sure their renditions are the most accurate.

Several A-listers put their cars to use if their costume required it, or went to such big lengths to actually rent a car to make their costume shine.

One example is Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker. Kardashian comes from a family of big car lovers, and they love showing off their expensive vehicles on every occasion. As she recently got engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, the two couldn’t miss the opportunity to have a couple’s costume. So, they channeled the 1993 movie True Romance, and also had to get a vehicle to be as accurate as possible. The movie features a pink 1974 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado, and the two seem to have found a pink Cadillac De Ville to recreate the entire scene.

In an Instagram Stories picture featured in our gallery, we can see Kourtney’s gigantic spider decoration fit perfectly behind a beige Mercedes G-Wagon, with its doors wide open.

But the couple wasn’t the only one using cars for their costumes. Aaron Rodgers, who plays as a quarterback for the Green Bay Packers in the NFL, dressed up as John Wick for this Halloween. Rodgers perfected his costume with a vehicle. Although it’s not John Wick’s precious 1969 Mustang, the NFL player poses next to what looks to be a Ford GT to complete the look. He also featured a dog, tagging offensive lineman David Bakhtiari, because how could you be John Wick without a dog? You can see the picture in the attached post below.

Dwight Howard also rented a red SUV for the occasion, tagging Instagram account Drive LA and writing “Thank you for getting me right tonight.” The NBA star channeled Sho'nuff from The Last Dragon, and had a wig on and everything, captioning the set of pictures: “Who’s the masterrrrr?????? sho nufff.

Sabrina Greenlee, activist and NFL player DeAndre Hopkins’ mother, matched her outfit to a 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. She wore a white dress and a masquerade ball mask, tagging Dolphin iL Iusso for providing the luxurious vehicle for the evening, and wrote “Thanks for providing exceptional luxury service to top the evening..”

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s widow, dressed up as Cruella. Instead of 101 Dalmatians, she only had three, as her daughters also joined in the family fun. And instead of a Cadillac De Ville, Vanessa Bryant hopped behind the wheel of her Range Rover, but looked just as imposing as the role requires.

Although Manny Khoshbin’s rendition of King Philip II from the movie Alexander the Great shouldn’t have any vehicles, he couldn’t help it. With such a big collection it felt like a waste to miss an opportunity to showcase one of his rides, and posed with an actual horse, and a white Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Rapper Latto also channeled her inner Faith Evans from the photoshoot she did with Notorious B.I.G. in the back of a convertible Cadillac, and she sat in the backseat of a cream-colored leather seats in a similar convertible.

While it wasn’t part of his costume, because he wore a Jason ice hockey mask, Rick Ross couldn't leave his precious collection aside, and also matched up with a black Rolls-Royce Phantom.

This Halloween seemed successful, and a lot of celebrities went above and beyond to recreate some of the most famous outfits, and they had to use all the means available to make sure they got it. And some of them really nailed it, and some of these vehicles really stole the spotlight. After all we've seen, why wouldn't you accessorize with an expensive vehicle? If you own and afford one, that is.


