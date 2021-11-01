Santa’s Reindeer Have Nothing on an Electric Mountain-Taming MoonBike Snowmobile

One such big-kid toy is the MoonBike. Yes, that's really what these electric one-ski snowmobiles are called. Why, frankly, I'm not too sure, but that doesn't make a MoonBike any less special, so read along to see how you can spice up your winter season. But, before I get into the thick of things, it should help to know who's behind the contraption before you.
Well, seeing as how the MoonBike isn't even out yet, all we can tell about the company behind everything is that it's a start-up, and this is their very first complete product. What's the company's name? Well, MoonBikes. However, the idea behind the vehicle itself dates back to 2015, when Nicolas Muron was inspired to create an alternative means to move about the Alps.
Since then, this young aeronautical engineer and his team went through all production steps to create the vehicle before you, even partnering with Michelin, Bosch, and a few other major industry players in the process.
years of imagination, design, and hard work, it's an electric-powered one-ski snowmobile with one-third the weight of your average snowmobile and is ridden similarly to an e-bike, but through snow, obviously.
Since MoonBike was born in the Alps, it must handle sloped, rugged, and mountain terrain. To do that, MoonBike relies on a powerful electric motor that's able to produce 170 Nm (125 lb-ft) of torque. All that torque is then delivered to the track via direct drive; no belts or chains here. Now, the manufacturer's website doesn't specify if Bosch is the expertise behind the motor, but it's possible considering their history. Running under 3 kW (4.02 hp) nominal power, the motor can tackle up to 40-degree inclines and reaches a top speed of 26 mph (42 kph).
Part two of this story is the electrical system. Again, because this monster is built-in treacherous mountain terrains, its battery system is built to be as rugged as possible. On a single charge, the battery pack that lays underneath the seat holds 2.5 kWh of juice. With a range extender, 3.2 kWh can be attained. Since a battery can be susceptible to cold temperatures, the pack sits enclosed in a box that allows you to operate your MoonBike in down to -13 Fahrenheit (-25 Celsius) weather.
hour of fun. Now, that may sound like quite a bummer, but because the battery is a removable one, you can easily buy another pack and be ready with a full charge once your first pack is drained. When the time comes to recharge, 4.5 hours is the allotted time needed to recharge with a standard charger, or 2.5 hours with an optional fast charger.
Overall, MoonBikes weigh 163 lbs (75 kg), and a battery pack adds on an extra 28.5 lbs (13 kg). Including the rider, a payload of 264 lbs (120 kg) is allowed. While that may not sound like much, the video below even shows the riders towing snowboarders along.
How much is all this zero-emission and zero-noise fun going to cost you? Well, if you're one of the first 250 folks to get your hands on a MoonBike, expect to dish out 8,500 USD (7,323 EUR at current exchange rates) without taxes, shipping costs, or any component upgrades. However, do consider you won't be spending any cash on fuel. Just a little something-something to spice up your winter season. So, what do you think about this little trinket?
Well, seeing as how the MoonBike isn't even out yet, all we can tell about the company behind everything is that it's a start-up, and this is their very first complete product. What's the company's name? Well, MoonBikes. However, the idea behind the vehicle itself dates back to 2015, when Nicolas Muron was inspired to create an alternative means to move about the Alps.
Since then, this young aeronautical engineer and his team went through all production steps to create the vehicle before you, even partnering with Michelin, Bosch, and a few other major industry players in the process.
years of imagination, design, and hard work, it's an electric-powered one-ski snowmobile with one-third the weight of your average snowmobile and is ridden similarly to an e-bike, but through snow, obviously.
Since MoonBike was born in the Alps, it must handle sloped, rugged, and mountain terrain. To do that, MoonBike relies on a powerful electric motor that's able to produce 170 Nm (125 lb-ft) of torque. All that torque is then delivered to the track via direct drive; no belts or chains here. Now, the manufacturer's website doesn't specify if Bosch is the expertise behind the motor, but it's possible considering their history. Running under 3 kW (4.02 hp) nominal power, the motor can tackle up to 40-degree inclines and reaches a top speed of 26 mph (42 kph).
Part two of this story is the electrical system. Again, because this monster is built-in treacherous mountain terrains, its battery system is built to be as rugged as possible. On a single charge, the battery pack that lays underneath the seat holds 2.5 kWh of juice. With a range extender, 3.2 kWh can be attained. Since a battery can be susceptible to cold temperatures, the pack sits enclosed in a box that allows you to operate your MoonBike in down to -13 Fahrenheit (-25 Celsius) weather.
hour of fun. Now, that may sound like quite a bummer, but because the battery is a removable one, you can easily buy another pack and be ready with a full charge once your first pack is drained. When the time comes to recharge, 4.5 hours is the allotted time needed to recharge with a standard charger, or 2.5 hours with an optional fast charger.
Overall, MoonBikes weigh 163 lbs (75 kg), and a battery pack adds on an extra 28.5 lbs (13 kg). Including the rider, a payload of 264 lbs (120 kg) is allowed. While that may not sound like much, the video below even shows the riders towing snowboarders along.
How much is all this zero-emission and zero-noise fun going to cost you? Well, if you're one of the first 250 folks to get your hands on a MoonBike, expect to dish out 8,500 USD (7,323 EUR at current exchange rates) without taxes, shipping costs, or any component upgrades. However, do consider you won't be spending any cash on fuel. Just a little something-something to spice up your winter season. So, what do you think about this little trinket?