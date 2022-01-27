Maserati Grecale Prototype Unleashes Furious Vengeance Upon Scandinavian Wilderness

The upcoming Maserati Grecale is still in its testing phase, with the Italian carmaker continuing to subject various prototypes to harsh weather conditions. Recently, Grecale prototypes made their way to the Swedish glades, unleashing their power in extreme conditions and on very low grip surfaces.
During this latest run, prototypes were tested to fine-tune their start-up and drivability at extreme temperatures, while their vehicle dynamics were calibrated on mixed surfaces such as tarmac, snow and ice.
Temperatures were said to vary from a few degrees above zero to as low as –30 C (- 22 F) in Lapland, which is Finland’s northernmost region, an area bordering not just Sweden and Norway, but also Russia.
Maserati also carried out tests to fine-tune the Grecale’s traction, understeer and oversteer in different drive modes, and with varying sizes and types of wheels, which may sound clever (it is) but in reality, a lot of carmakers do the same.
“Even in extreme conditions, the Grecale extols its exceptional soul on low grip handling tracks, completing high-performance laps on various circuits, from steering pads to more demanding routes featuring corners, slopes, long straights and drops, on snowy or icy surfaces.”
We take it that everything went according to plan, and without incident. We still haven’t forgotten about that Grecale prototype that reportedly collided with a Ford at the Piazza Polonia in Turin, Italy back in October of last year.
Also, we have reason to believe this is either the exact same or a similar prototype to the one our spy photographers caught testing in Europe’s frozen north last month, which appeared to be a Trofeo variant – given its massive brakes with cross-drilled rotors.
As for what powertrain we can expect in the flagship-spec Grecale, odds are it’s either the same twin turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 used by Alfa Romeo’s Quadrifoglio models or the twin turbo 3.0-liter ‘Nettuno’ V6 from the Maserati MC20.
