2022 Maserati Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte Gain Exclusive New Trim Levels

All three trim levels feature Maserati’s new logo (introduced with the launch of the MC20) on the hood, a new Trident logo on the C pillar, and updated rear lettering. Badges for each specific trim can also be found just above the side air ducts, while the interior features the new Maserati lettering on the central screen to go with a new Trofeo logo on the headrests. The trims were created “by the synergy between Centro Stile Maserati and the Product Development Team,” following in-depth research into dedicated materials, details, and characterizations.Starting with the GT trim, this one is meant to embody the brand’s more urban, minimal, and contemporary side. GT spec Maseratis come with chrome inserts, 18- and 19-inch wheels (depending on model), plus leather seats with a Dark Mirror trim for the Ghibli GT, a radica trim for the Quattroporte GT, and a Black Piano trim for the Levante GT.Most Ghibli GT and Levante GT models come with the carmaker’s 330-hp four-cylinder mild hybrid unit, however in the U.S. you can only get it with a 350-hp V6—just like the Quattroporte GT.Modena spec buyers are more on the sporty side, which is why on the one hand, you can order Ghibli Modena and Levante Modena models with the 350-hp V6, but then you’ve also got the Modena S spec, dedicating 430 hp to both Ghibli and Levante customers. In the United States, all Modena-spec cars feature the 430-hp V6 gasoline engine, although the Levante Modena S is available with the 550-hp V8.Visually, this trim adds Black Piano inserts inside and out, 20-inch alloy wheels, and the Nerissimo Pack for the Modena S, which also offers red brake calipers for a more dynamic appearance.Last but certainly not least is the Trofeo trim. This represents maximum performance, which is why it comes with Maserati’s 580-hp twin turbo engine straight out the box. It also brings carbon-fiber trim, 21-inch alloy wheels with red calipers, plus sports seats in full-grain Pieno Fiore natural leather.All three trim levels feature Maserati’s new logo (introduced with the launch of the MC20) on the hood, a new Trident logo on the C pillar, and updated rear lettering. Badges for each specific trim can also be found just above the side air ducts, while the interior features the new Maserati lettering on the central screen to go with a new Trofeo logo on the headrests.

