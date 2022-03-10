Maserati MC12 Revs Ferrari V12 in the Snow, Looks Tail-Happy

Introduced in 2020, the MC20 is Maserati's first halo sports car in more than a decade. But while it looks the part and packs a twin-turbo V6 with more than 600 horsepower, it's not quite as fetching as the MC12. At least that's what many hardcore enthusiasts think. Well, this video of an MC12 playing in the snow comes to support those claims.
Produced in just 50 units, the Maserati MC12 is a rare sight. Given that the supercar is now worth around $2 million, it's far from surprising that owners rarely take them out on public roads. But one customer was brave enough to take his MC12 to the International Concours of Elegance in St. Moritz, Switzerland, which was held in snowy weather.
We've already shown you footage of classic, massively expensive Ferraris drifting during the parade. This video is pretty much the same, revolving around a powerful engine sending the rear end sideways on snow-covered pavement.
Of course, the driver is extremely careful to not send the MC12 into uncontrollable spins, so we don't get anything beyond a few low-speed drifts. But hey, there's plenty of revving and the MC12's Ferrari-built V12 engine sounds fantastic.
You'll also see the MC12 drag racing a Porsche Carrera GT toward the end of the video, but that scene was likely shot at a different event. But it's also a good way to get your MC12 fix.
Design by Frank Stephenson, the MC12 was built around the chassis of the Ferrari Enzo. However, the Maserati has nothing in common with its sibling design-wise, not only being longer and wider but also sporting a slower drag coefficient.
Developed to signal the company's return to racing after almost 40 years, the MC12 was used to homologate the GT1-spec race car for the FIA GT championship. Maserati built the mandatory 25 cars in 2004. A further 25 examples were built in 2005 to comply with new FIA regulations that reduced the maximum length of the GT cars. As a result, the second batch of 25 cars was 150 mm (5.9 inches) shorter.
Powered by an Enzo-derived, 6.0-liter V12 engine, the Maserati MC12 arrived with 621 horsepower and 481 pound-feet (652 Nm) of torque on tap. The MC12 needs 3.8 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) on its way to a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph).
The road-legal supercar was followed in 2006 by the Versione Corse, a track-only version for private use. Based on the GT1 race car, it arrived with a race-spec V12 good for 745 horsepower. Only 12 were built, taking total MC12 production for private use up to 62 examples.
