Maserati MC12 Revs Ferrari V12 in the Snow, Looks Tail-Happy

More on this:

1 Overseas Supercars Take On Canada's Mission Raceway Park, It's Anyone's Game

2 Wedge-Shaped Maserati Boomerang Celebrates 50th Anniversary

3 Brand-New Ferrari SF90 Stradale Goes From Dream to Junk in Just 180 Miles

4 Audi R8 Owner in Shock After Being Charged Over $40,000 for a New Gearbox

5 A Brief History of the Ferrari GT4