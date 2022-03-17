Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV Promises “Way Over 1,200 HP”

“Way over 1,200 HP” are coming to Maserati’s Folgore electric vehicles. The first of the lot is the GranTurismo fixed-head coupe in 2023, followed by the Grecale sport utility vehicle and GranCabrio four-seat convertible.
By 2025, every single model in the Italian automaker’s lineup will be available with the Folgore all-electric powertrain. By 2025, the House of the Trident intends to electrify the MC20 supercar, next-generation Quattroporte sedan, and the next-generation Levante mid-size sport utility vehicle.
By 2030, the entire Maserati range will be full electric as per the attached press release. The attached .pdf results and electrification plan further mentions “the fastest full electric in the luxury market.” Maserati backs up this claim with two metrics: 2.xx seconds from zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) and a top speed in excess of 300 kph (186 mph).
The Folgore lineup boasts three independent electric motors, the signature vehicle dynamics control module, best-in-class handling, Formula E-derived inverters, the lowest full-electric vehicles in the luxury segment, a multi-material architecture, and weight-saving measures. Maserati is getting really serious about EVs, but we don’t how many of these promises will fall short next year with the introduction of the GranTurismo Folgore.
Speaking of which, the fixed-head coupe and its canvas-topped sibling will be produced at Stabilimento di Mirafiori where the House of the Trident currently makes the Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante. The internal combustion-engined variants, which are likely to feature twin-turbo V6 oomph, are believed to premiere next year as well. The MC20, which is due to be joined by the open-top Spider in late 2022, is assembled in Modena.
Considering that Maserati has adapted the Grecale’s platform for electric propulsion, it’s only a matter of time until the Alfa Romeo Stelvio will follow suit. We don’t know if the Giulia will receive a similar treatment.
Last, but certainly not least, check the second picture in the gallery. The Maserati Folgore timeline doesn’t list the Ghibli, which corroborates with a yet-unverified report about its discontinuation. Maserati, for its part, has confirmed the Quattroporte’s little brother will be produced until 2023.
