2022 Maserati Ghibli Looks Crazy Good in Giallo Corse Thanks to New MC Edition Spec

Another day, another special edition Maserati. Just kidding, these exclusive specs don’t come around that often, which is why we’re always thrilled to see the Italian carmaker celebrate its performance and racing heritage with new trim packages and other various enhancements.
Their latest creation is dubbed MC Edition, a new specification that you can get on not just the Ghibli, but also the Levante and the Quattroporte flagship. Buyers can choose between two special colors in Giallo Corse and Blue Vittoria.
Both are impressive, but it’s that deep yellow that really stands out. It’s a bold color for a sedan, and the Ghibli, for one, really pulls it off. Giallo Corse is a three-layer yellow hue with blue mica interfering with the light in a “highly sophisticated manner,” resulting in a sporty appearance.
Meanwhile, Blue Vittoria is a three-layer matte blue that’s extremely deep, impactful and contemporary. It’s worth noting that both yellow and blue are the colors of Modena, which is Maserati’s home city.
Other exterior highlights include the distinctive Piano Black accents and a specific badge on the rear fender and B-pillar. If you opt for the Levante MC Edition, you get 22-inch wheels, while the Ghibli and Quattroporte feature 21-inch wheels – gloss black with blue calipers across the board.
Inside, you’ll find blue carbon fiber trim, yellow and blue stitching on the seats, Nero Pienofiore black leather upholstery, MC Edition logo for the headrest and a dedicated badge on the center console. As for convenience and safety features, all models come with an electronic sunroof, a Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system and the Driver Assistance package.
To conclude, if you’d like your Maserati to flaunt its iconic connection to the city of Modena, then you might be really happy opting for an MC Edition variant. There is one catch though: they’re only available in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific) regions, as well as China.
