The Festka Porcelain Spectre Is a $35,000 Art Piece and Mighty Road Bike

3 Maserati Adds Ghibli and Quattroporte to Complete Its Trofeo Collection

2 Maserati Ghibli and Levante Available With Catchy Monthly Subscription From €929

More on this:

New Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious Is a Limited-Edition Fashion Choice

Maserati has unveiled a limited-edition Ghibli Hybrid model dubbed Love Audacious, set to go on sale exclusively in China, starting with a production run of just eight units. Built in partnership with Chinese streetwear fashion brand CANOTWAIT_, the luxury sedan features a bespoke color, custom badges and a set of sleek Teseo 20-inch wheels. 8 photos



Purple is the main feature of this special edition Maserati, and it was chosen for its longstanding association with luxury and exclusivity. Purple also happens to be one of William Chan’s favorite colors, Chan being a well-known actor, singer and the founder of the CANOTWAIT_ brand.



As for the rest of its features, the previously mentioned 20-inch wheels are painted Dark Miron and are from the Maserati Fuoriserie catalog. Then you’ve got the unique badges, one on the outside just above the air vents, and the other inside on the center console.



In terms of performance, this is your typical



Maserati has introduced several special edition Ghiblis this year, starting with the Sportivo / Sportivo X specification in the UK, followed by the considerably more impressive Thanks to Maserati’s own Fuoriserie customization program, this Ghibli was able to come to life wearing a bespoke Digital Aurora colorway, a sort of purple with “relaxing” bluish hints. In order to make it really stand out, Maserati used an experimental pink glass flakes pigment, thus creating a digital effect.Purple is the main feature of this special edition Maserati, and it was chosen for its longstanding association with luxury and exclusivity. Purple also happens to be one of William Chan’s favorite colors, Chan being a well-known actor, singer and the founder of the CANOTWAIT_ brand.As for the rest of its features, the previously mentioned 20-inch wheels are painted Dark Miron and are from the Maserati Fuoriserie catalog. Then you’ve got the unique badges, one on the outside just above the air vents, and the other inside on the center console.In terms of performance, this is your typical Ghibli Hybrid , which means power comes from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with eBooster 48V tech. Floor the throttle and you’ll be sending the rear wheels a total of 325 hp (330 ps) and 332 lb-ft (450 nm) of torque, which is enough to get you from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.7 seconds, before maxing out at 158 mph (255 kph).Maserati has introduced several special edition Ghiblis this year, starting with the Sportivo / Sportivo X specification in the UK, followed by the considerably more impressive F Tributo , which may not look as fashionable as this bespoke Love Audacious model, but it’s got bigger wheels, an even more vibrant exterior and a sportier-looking interior.

load press release