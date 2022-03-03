Maserati MC20 Convertible Will Soon Give You Tan Lines on the Go

This fall, the Maserati MC20 will blow two candles off its birthday cake, yet before its anniversary, the lineup will grow to include the open-top version.
Teased right before the Winter Holidays, the 2022 Maserati MC20 Convertible has now been scooped undergoing testing near the Arctic Circle. The prototype wears a light blue camouflage that was applied in a hurry, zooming in on the pictures taken by our spies reveals.
Moreover, two plastic attachments can be seen on the roof, as well as a green wire held in place by what seems to be electrical tape. The tow strap was also installed at the front, further suggesting that the whole team wanted to get this prototype to the road as soon as possible.
Compared to the MC20 Coupe, the Convertible has a different deck lid, to hide away the reclining roof mechanism. Elsewhere, it doesn’t look that different, but it will be heavier due to the reinforced chassis, so expect it to be slightly slower in a straight line and probably not that fun to drive around twisty roads. Nevertheless, the average Joe likely won’t be able to tell the difference.
Power should still come from the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6. Mounted in the middle of the car, it produces 621 hp (630 ps / 463 kW) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque in the fixed-roof variant, allowing it to hit a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph), and to deal with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 2.9 seconds.
It is still unknown when the MC20 Convertible will premiere, but recent intel suggests that it is a few months away at most. The open-top model won’t be the final addition to its supercar lineup, as Maserati will also introduce an EV derivative, as a quiet and eco-friendly alternative to the ICE variants.
