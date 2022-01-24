The 2022 Maserati Grecale's Uconnect 5 Infotainment System Is a Fingerprint Magnet

Scheduled to be presented sometime in the first half of 2022, the all-new Grecale has the same problem as my own econobox of a car. More to the point, the infotainment system’s touchscreen is full of fingerprints.
Spied right outside an OKQ8 gas station in Sweden, the prototype in the photo gallery is gifted with the Uconnect 5 operating system. Revealed in January 2020 by Stellantis North America, the latest and the greatest Uconnect is powered by Android just like Polestar’s infotainment system.
From cordless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to maps-over-the-air updates for the TomTom navigation system and firmware-over-the-air updates for the vehicle, there’s a lot to like about Uconnect 5. Further blessed with high-quality leather and stitching on the dashboard, the Grecale features digital controls for the HVAC system and four P-R-N-D/M buttons.
I can’t stress how bad of an idea those buttons are, more so if you remember VH platform-based Aston Martins and the first-generation Vanquish. On the upside, Maserati has fitted large paddle shifters on the steering column rather than the steering wheel. A digital instrument cluster is featured as well, along with a cubby and two cup holders for the front occupants.
Right in the center of the dash top, above the fingerprint-smeared infotainment system, you will further notice a tacky-looking clock whose only purpose is to make the all-new Grecale feel special. “Compared to what?” Special compared to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio whose Giorgio RWD and AWD platform has been employed for this application.
Given the Alfa Romeo-sourced underpinnings, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a twin-turbo V6 in the engine lineup. A twin-turbo V8 may be off limits for the Grecale because it would pose a threat to the Levante. Regardless of what powerplant is hiding under the hood, it’s pretty obvious the only transmission available is the eight-speed 8HP from ZF Friedrichshafen.
Given time, Maserati will roll out hybridized and electric powertrains.
