1986 Maserati Biturbo “King of the Fauna” Isn’t Your Typical Yard Find, Pretty Cheap

The Biturbo wasn’t exactly Maserati’s most successful model in history, but on the other hand, it played a critical goal in the company’s turnaround strategy in the early ‘80s.
Unveiled in December 1981, the Maserati Biturbo was Alejandro De Tomaso’s big bet in the compact coupe market, as he believed that a car promising an increased focus on performance at a lower price point could be a hit.
After a strong start, sales of the Biturbo gradually declined, despite Maserati’s further refinements, especially in terms of engine.
1986, for example, was the last year for the Biturbo S, with Maserati going all-in on the upgraded fuel-injected Biturbo i and Biturbo Si. With 187 and 220 horsepower, respectively, the new units allowed to a top speed that exceeded 220 kph (136 mph).
The Biturbo that someone is selling on Facebook Marketplace is one of the few models born in 1986, and as it turns out, it’s not necessarily in a rough condition. This is more or less surprising, especially when considering the fauna that surrounds the car, so it’s safe to assume this is the place where the vehicle has been sitting for a while.
The seller doesn’t provide too many specifics on the current condition of the car, so we don’t know if this Maserati has any rust issues or not, though you should totally expect some given where it’s currently parked.
We know nothing about the engine either, as the seller only claims “it ran last time I parked it.” Of course, this doesn’t mean anything, especially because we’re not being told how long the coupe has been sitting in the first place.
The best thing about this Maserati is that it comes at a rather low price. It can be yours today for just $1,400, but of course, bringing it back to a mint condition won’t be easy and affordable.
