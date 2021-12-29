Old-School Maserati Quattroporte Flaunts Exposed HEMI V8 in Cyberpunk 2077-Inspired Design

Despite the large number of self-appointed car designers out there, who are releasing a flood of more or less insane ideas into the world, the Maserati Quattroporte is not exactly a preferred choice of platform for any of them. So, seeing one actually making it under the spotlight is something of an event.
The one who dared venture into the world of the Italian luxury machine is named Abimelec Arellano (abimelecdesign). He used as a starting point a Quattroporte from about half a century ago, some work performed by another renderer, Khyzyl Saleem, and a touch of Cyberpunk 2077 retro-futurism that might be a touch difficult for some to spot on the end product, but we're promised it's there.
Having started down this path by “wondering how resto-mods are going to be in the near future,” Arellano mostly kept the original lines of the 1970s machine, but accentuated them as to send across the message of a build performed in our future using a base car from our past.
The bare metal exterior hides an all-leather interior that has been drawn to look vintage. This feeling is offset by what appears to be a screen sitting where regular gauges would have been. We’re told the layout of the thing was inspired by the one on the MC20, but the looks of the dials are reminiscent of the original Quattroporte.
One of the biggest digital upgrades however can be found under the hood, where the designer placed a 6.4-liter HEMI V8, fully exposed in the pic where the hood was digitally removed.
This being a rendering, the capabilities of the engine, which also runs a 48-volt hybrid system, are left to each of our imagination, as long as the numbers come from burning synthetic fuel, the only source of energy the powerplant was envisioned as being capable of using.
Now, there are slim chances of actually seeing this in the real world, but given how this was created as something that may come about in the future, we'd better never say never. Especially given how we wouldn't mind having something like this around.
Having started down this path by “wondering how resto-mods are going to be in the near future,” Arellano mostly kept the original lines of the 1970s machine, but accentuated them as to send across the message of a build performed in our future using a base car from our past.
The bare metal exterior hides an all-leather interior that has been drawn to look vintage. This feeling is offset by what appears to be a screen sitting where regular gauges would have been. We’re told the layout of the thing was inspired by the one on the MC20, but the looks of the dials are reminiscent of the original Quattroporte.
One of the biggest digital upgrades however can be found under the hood, where the designer placed a 6.4-liter HEMI V8, fully exposed in the pic where the hood was digitally removed.
This being a rendering, the capabilities of the engine, which also runs a 48-volt hybrid system, are left to each of our imagination, as long as the numbers come from burning synthetic fuel, the only source of energy the powerplant was envisioned as being capable of using.
Now, there are slim chances of actually seeing this in the real world, but given how this was created as something that may come about in the future, we'd better never say never. Especially given how we wouldn't mind having something like this around.