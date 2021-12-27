Rendering Artist Presents Maserati MC20 Convertible Before It Hits the Roads

The rendering artist Theottle is more than a talented guy and a friend of autoevolution: he also has perfect timing or a lot of luck. A few days after he created the convertible version of the Maserati MC20, the trident brand released official images of the prototype that will give us the roofless version of the sports car.
To make his newest rendering, Theottle used a Ferrari F8 Spider as the base. It kept things in the family, even though the MC20 is more closely related to the 296 GTB than the F8. Maserati was once controlled by Ferrari but came back to FCA’s control when Ferrari became independent through an IPO in 2015. Currently, it belongs to Stellantis.
Thanks to the prototype disguise professionals at Maserati, we have no idea if Theottle got the convertible MC20 right or if the Italian brand decided to follow a different design path. What we can say is that the speedster-style rear humps would look really good on the new Maserati.
The new convertible will likely have the same 3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that powers the regular MC20. The 463 kW (621 hp) are probably more than enough for anyone to cruise in style and even lose their wigs if they go too fast in the future topless car.
Apart from showing pictures of the convertible MC20, Maserati also promised the electric version of the car would be presented “in the future,” which is not as specific as we would expect. Despite that, the statement reassures that electric car fans will have at least one convertible electric car that they can buy apart from the FreZe Froggy/Wuling Hongguang Mini EV Cabrio.
Considering the MC20 made its premiere in February 2020, the convertible should arrive two years after that. If that is a parameter for Maserati’s development speed, the electric version of the coupe could be at the company’s dealers by 2024. Let’s hope the Italian brand can speed things up as much as the convertible MC20 will be able to accelerate.
