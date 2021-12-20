Blue Pill Red Pill Chevrolet “Countach” Pickup Truck Is Why America Wins Over the World

It wasn’t long ago when all people had at their disposal to come up with a vehicular design were a piece of paper and a pencil. That also required some degree of drawing skills, and this is why up until a point in our history there were only so many great car designers.
Once the computer revolution arrived, that changed, of course. With digital brains doing all the math, the flesh and blood hands were, all of a sudden, free to direct the creation of whatever the organic brain envisioned. Like, say, a quintessential American truck that borrows styling cues from a quintessential, well, something else entirely.
About a week ago, we featured a story about a Chevrolet C/K from sometime in the past being digitally modified to show elements of the Lamborghini Countach, under the computer-assisted direction of someone named Abimelec Arellano (abimelecdesign).
We’re talking back then about blending that old-style look of the Chevy trucks made in the first decade of the 1990s with Countach flares and bumper, and even a Lamborghini wing at the back, for a look that seems surprisingly right. The red apparition of about a week ago got complemented just a few days later by the same designer with a blue version (featured first in the gallery above), one that looks even better in this guise than the first incarnation.
And that got us thinking about how radically different the cars designed here in the U.S. are compared to the ones made anywhere else. And we don’t mean that in the mechanical sense.
Americans like their trucks, SUVs and pretty much everything else mostly utilitarian in design, squarish and massive, and that makes them extremely suitable to receive whatever modifications one envisions for them, real or digital.
That’s also why the country has such a booming custom industry, an endless ocean of ideas that from time to time come to life in incredible builds the likes of which we see nowhere else in the world, builds that are not only made, but sold over and over again until their value goes through the roof.
The Chevrolet Countach minor mashup we have here is just another proof of that reality, showing that even a crazy idea like taking elements from one of the rarest and finest machines on four wheels ever made and slapping them onto a truck meant to roam rural America can work just fine.
It also shows that you’d probably never be able to do the opposite, as in taking bits of the truck and slapping them onto the Italian supercar and not making it look disgusting in the process.
