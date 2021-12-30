The Maserati 3200 GT Is the Perfect 90s GT Car for 2022

Let’s face it. The Maserati 3200 GT was a phenomenally designed 90s GT car crafted by renowned Italian designer Giorgetto Giugiaro. Its sleek design, futuristic taillights were like a refresh button in a market that was intolerably angular. To date, the Maserati 3200 GT’s styling is still a topic of discussion among car enthusiasts. Henry Catchpole of Carfection tells us why the Maserati 3200 GT is a worthy investment in 2022.
The Maserati 3200 GT production ran between 1998 and 2002 with a starting price of £55,000. The 3200 GT had a reasonable price for a car in its stature. Today, this iconic 90s classic is even more of a bargain, and according to Catchpole, reason more you should acquire it.
At first glance, it is easy to see why the Maserati 3200 GT caused such as stir. Its iconic design was a departure from angular cars that had gone before, and inspiration passed on to newer models to the MC20.
Facing financial turmoil, the Maserati 3200 GT was a big deal for the Italian automaker. According to Catchpole, Maserati initially wanted to call this GT car the Mistral, but due to ownership rights issues with Volkswagen, they settled for GT 3200.
Perhaps the most stand-out feature of the 3200 GT was its boomerang-shaped taillights. They were the first LED taillights on any production road car. The preceding 4200 GT was an anticlimax when Maserati settled for a more conventional rear light.
Based on surveys by Hagerty, the Maserati 3200 GT might increase in price in 2022 despite early issues with the end float bearing and wishbone.
Behind the wheel, the Maserati 3200 GT is still quite potent for a 90s GT car. Rated at 370 BHP from a 3.2-liter twin-turbo V8, the 3200 GT has been dyno-ed to well over 400 HP. Catchpole believes the Italian automaker did not want the model to overshadow the Ferrari 355.
