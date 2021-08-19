Alyssa Milano Saves Uncle’s Life in Very Dramatic Car Crash

Despite appearances, celebrities are not meant to be role models: they are singers and actors and whatever it is that influencers are, and they do their stuff in their respective field and get paid for it. Every once in a while, though, celebrities become heroes, unexpectedly so.
It happened this week with Charmed actress, singer and activist Alyssa Milano. Milano was in a Ford Edge driven by her uncle Mitch when, on a Los Angeles freeway, he began to have a medical emergency. Milano was, according to TMZ, in the passenger seat and, while the car did crash, she was able to save Mitch’s life – and her own.
As per the celebrity publication, as Mitch began to have a heart attack, the Edge was hit by another vehicle. It then spun out of its lane and into the next one, where it hit another car. That’s when Milano stepped in and acted like a real-life hero, by reaching out and hitting brakes, to bring the SUV to a full stop before it got into more trouble.
The Edge stopped, and Milano rushed out and performed CPR on the driver until first responders got to the scene. People at the scene also rushed to help.
Yesterday, as news of the crash went viral on social media, Milano issued her first and only statement on the situation. You can see it in full at the bottom of the page: she doesn’t go into the specifics of the accident, but she does confirm that Mitch suffered a medical issue at the wheel, and that she performed CPR on him. His condition remains uncertain at the hospital but, the actress says, her case could serve as an example of why it’s good to get CPR certified.
“You don’t know when you’ll be called upon to save a life,” she writes. “It’s such a small effort and can have a huge impact.”
