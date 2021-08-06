Virgin Galactic Is Once Again Selling Tickets to Space, Almost Doubles the Price

Val Kilmer’s Custom 1969 Pontiac GTO Could Be Your Ticket to Ultimate Coolness

Back in the day, you couldn’t get a more cooler action movie star than Val Kilmer. The star of box-office and commercial hits like Heat, Batman Forever, The Doors, and Top Gun once drove a car to match his level of coolness – and it could now be yours. 11 photos



Strangely enough, where most sellers would drum up the celebrity association in cars with celebrity provenance to boost retail value, this isn’t happening here. Aside from the mention that this was Kilmer’s ride, Mecum hardly bothers with it, to the point where no detail regarding ownership is included.



That must be partly because the ride is exceptional even without Kilmer’s name (and former coolness level) associated with it. It’s a frame-off rotisserie restoration with plenty of custom touches, presenting in excellent condition and with outstanding style, so it’s bound to make an impression on collectors and enthusiasts without the need for trumpeting its celebrity provenance.



Power comes from an original numbers-matching 400ci Pontiac V8 engine paired with a rebuilt 700R automatic transmission. Custom touches include the $4,500 wheels, split twin exhaust, the custom interior in stark white leather and the matching white soft top, Air Ride suspension, 4-wheel disc brakes, custom radio unit and air conditioning through Vintage Air, and new dash and gauges.



There's a "but" to all this, namely that you have to be willing (and able) to part with as much as $140,000 in order to drive Kilmer's old car.

