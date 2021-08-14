Taking Jeff Dunham’s Tank “Achmed” to the Drive-Through Is as Fun as It Sounds

5 Who Leaves Jason Momoa Stranded in the Desert With a Broken-Down Car?

Supercar Blondie usually delivers content featuring the latest super- and hypercars, as well as some of the newest and most incredible concepts. Jeff Dunham’s tank doesn’t fit the bill here, but it still makes for a fun viewing. 12 photos



The famous car vlogger is now in Los Angeles, where she’s teaming up with some of her celebrity pals and acquaintances and, in the process, gets a good look at some of their most unique vehicles. She’s already done a video with comedian slash ventriloquist Jeff Dunham, where she detailed the “Chariot” SUV from the 2018 Netflix series Lost in Space.This time, she’s going for something different, but still with Dunham: a ride in his Ferret tank.It’s not technically a tank, but a scout armored car, and the fact that Dunham owns it and is road-legal is no secret to car enthusiasts. The man famous for creating the act of Achmed the Dead Terrorist has a very eclectic taste in collectibles , so his collection includes anything from hot rods, to classics, modern cars and this Ferret “tank.”Dunham and Achmed take Supercar Blondie to the Starbucks drive-through, where Achmed, who owns the ride and describes it as his daily, orders a couple of fancy, high-calories drinks. The opening segment segues into a bit of cross-promotion (Duhnam has tickets to sell, and they’re not going to sell themselves), before we’re treated to the most important part: a presentation of the armored vehicle.It’s a 1965 model that has been rendered road-legal. This means that it has a rearview camera in the cabin, turning lights, and all weapons demilitarized. The grenade and smoke grenade launchers, as well as the 13 mm Browning machine gun are fake, but they still make for a striking visual when the Ferret drives down the street.Speaking of which, Dunham says the Rolls-Royce engine delivers 140 hp and a max speed of 60 mph (96.5 kph), but he was able to take it all the way up to 70 mph (112.6 kph) once on an empty Los Angeles street . He also shows Supercar Blondie how the machine gun would have been operated back in the day, and how you drive the armored vehicle. In case you’re wondering about the price of one such toy, Dunham says no one should pay more than $40,000 for it so, in this sense, it’s a relatively cheap entry in his collection.