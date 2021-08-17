Pity the Fool Who Tried to Steal MMA Fighter Jordan Williams’ Honda Civic

As the ever-wise man Mr. T used to say, “pity the fool.” Pity the fool who would try to steal a car from an MMA fighter, because such a confrontation can only end one way: in serious butt-kicking.
It’s exactly what happened last week, at a gas station in Denver, when some slider thief tried to drive off in Jordan Williams’ car. Williams is a 30-year-old mixed martial arts fighter currently in the UFC, welterweight division. He drives a relatively new Honda Civic that he bought for himself as a present for signing with the UFC, in November 2020.
Williams was able to fight off the wannabe car thief, kick his butt and chase him away. He then went inside the convenience store again, retrieved the surveillance video and posted it on social media. Speaking with MMA Fighting, he says he had no idea you could drive the car without the fob key, so he assumed his ride was safe with the engine running and the door open, as long as he had the fob on him.
Williams has diabetes, so he went inside the convenience store to pick up some snacks because his blood sugar was too low. He always does that, and he almost always leaves the engine running – practically an open invitation for all aspiring car thieves to make a go for the vehicle, as police would say. He only realized what was happening as he was coming out of the store, and he saw someone drive off in his ride.
As you can see in the video, Williams was able to overpower the thief (duh). He landed a few punches and a few knees, which felt “fair game” to the UFC star because, he says, the dude was still in his car. When the thief got out and made a run for it, screaming “I’m sorry,” Williams did not pursue him and did not attempt to hit him again. He wanted to, he writes on Instagram, but more than that, he wanted his car.
Speaking of, it might be “just a Civic,” but it holds special meaning for him. Williams bought it as a present for landing the UFC contract and, on the occasion, recalled how hard he had it a while back, when he was living out of his car. The Civic was his motivation to keep going and work for even greater things.
Williams knows he came close to losing it, because the only thing that delayed the thief’s getaway was the fact that he didn’t know how to disengage the parking brake. “But that changes the impact of the story because of how much of an idiot I am for leaving it running,” he tells the publication. So, a lesson learned.
