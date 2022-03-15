Polestar 02 Shooting Brake Deserves To Exist Even if Only in Your Dreams

Polestar did not reveal much about the O2 concept apart from stuff about its design. Even Sylvester Stallone got impressed with it, which may be a good indication that it could eventually enter production. We may say the same about a shooting brake based on this car. If you are not sure what it could look like, the rendering artist Theottle came to the rescue.
In his latest work, the rendering artist used images Polestar released from the electric roadster and closed its roof, apart from giving it a slightly larger luggage compartment. Faithful to the shooting brake concept, the deal here was to keep this vehicle an attractive proposition for those who love high performance.
With no information about the kind of battery pack the O2 concept presents, we cannot talk much about range, charging times, battery pack capacity, or any of those elements that are so important for electric cars. All we have to crave is its design.
As it is now a trend with electric vehicles, the O2 Shooting Brake presents a massive glass roof that may preserve part of the feeling the roadster offers. The issue here will be the lack of fresh air. However, the production version of the O2 concept should be around to solve that problem.
To create the Polestar O2 Shooting Brake, Theottle went after two Volvo vehicles that we don’t hear much about these times: the XC Coupé and the Volvo Concept Estate. Both of them were presented in 2014: the former premiered at the 2014 NAIAS (Detroit Motor Show), and the latter was revealed at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show.
If you were not aware of their colors and tiny design differences, you’d take them for the same vehicle: a three-door crossover that anticipated the second-generation XC90 and also the SPA – Volvo’s platform for its flagship and other cars.
The Polestar O2 seems to be related to the Precept and the Polestar 5, a vehicle that should introduce Polestar’s first dedicated platform. If the O2 Shooting Brake were to be produced, it would be ironic that one of the first authentic Polestar vehicles to the core had Volvo’s help with the design. We’d have to thank Theottle for that.
