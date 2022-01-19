2022 Toyota Tundra Dyno Run Ends With 321 WHP, 352 WTQ

Completely stock and with 93-octane premium unleaded in the fuel tank, Toyota’s all-new Tundra is much obliged to lay down 321 horsepower at 5,400 rotations per minute and 352 pound-feet (477 Nm) at 3,300 rpm.
2022+ Toyota Tundra Owners member Terry Burger also dialed up the boost with a JB4 tuning system that is currently listed for sale at $529 with free shipping nationwide. After upgrading from 10 to 15 pounds per square inch, the full-size pickup truck delivered 369 ponies and 411 pound-feet (557 Nm) on the Dynojet dynamometer. “I’m sure the platform has another 20 wheel horsepower,” added the head honcho of Burger Motorsports.
Bear in mind the JB4 is a racing product intended exclusively for competition use on closed courses instead of public roads. The landing page for the plug-and-play device promises up to 75 crank horsepower and 60 wheel horsepower in a completely stuck Tundra running on pump gas.
One can only imagine what’s going to happen with larger turbos and E85 mixtures, especially when you remember the wastegate issues that haven’t been addressed by the Japanese automaker thus far. Speaking of issues, Toyota has also delivered brand-new trucks with deficient build quality.
As a brief refresher, gen-three Tundras are offered exclusively with a 3.4L twin-turbo V6 that’s advertised with 3.5 liters. Codenamed V35A-FTS, the force-fed sixer is available in three states of tune. Base models feature 348 horsepower and 405 pound-feet (550 Nm), intermediate trucks crank out 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm), and the range-topping hybrid option is boasting 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet (790 Nm).
No fewer than seven trim levels are offered for the 2022 model year, of which the luxed-up Capstone and TRD Pro aren't currently available to configure. The remainder consists of the work-oriented SR, followed by the SR5, the mid-range Limited trim level, Platinum, and the lavish 1794.
