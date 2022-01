2022 Toyota Tundra Owner Isn’t Amused by the Build Quality of His New Truck

Optioned with the 5.5-foot bed and crew cab, the full-size pickup is worth almost $60,000 including destination charge. Initially pleased by his truck, the owner reported on December 30th via a Facebook group : “I’m disappointed with the fit & finish. Every time I look it over closely, I found more components that probably are on the edge of being in tolerance.” Yikes!Adam refers to weather stripping on the rear passenger window that’s not seated properly, a tremendous gap between the right and center piece of the rear bumper, and a slightly misaligned body panel. Later on, the owner found a few more issues that are pretty distasteful for a Toyota.The one-month ownership update includes a rear seat that doesn’t latch down after Adam lifted it to access the storage area, a windshield that may not be sealed properly in one spot due to the wind noise that enters the cabin, a rear-seat seatbelt detector that goes off despite nobody sitting back there, a slight play in the steering wheel, and steering wheel controls that pop out of place. Worse still, the auto-braking system has activated a few times driving down an incline, most probably mistaking it for a wall.A diehard Toyota loyalist with three 4Runners and a Tundra under his belt, Adam’s plan was to keep his all-new Tundra for a few years. But given the aforementioned issues, “I will be likely looking to trade in on it.”Adam is currently interested in a 2020 to 2021 TRD Pro, which is only available with a free-breathing V8 engine as opposed to the current generation’s twin-turbo V6 powertrains. On that note, Adam is encouraging fellow Tundra enthusiasts to wait until Toyota fixes these build quality-related kinks before putting a deposit down on the all-new Tundra.