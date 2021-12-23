As Expected, 2022 Toyota Tundra Dealer Markups Are Getting Crazy

Redesigned from the frame up for the 2022 model year, the Tundra isn’t the most affordable half-ton pickup truck out there. Be that as it may, that didn’t stop certain dealerships from adding markups to the MSRP.
Take, for instance, Koons Tysons Toyota. At the moment of reporting, the Virginia-based retailer is trying to sell a Toyota Tundra 1794 for $85,959.
Let that sink in for a minute, then guesstimate how much a 1794 is without a markup. According to the online configurator, the range-topping trim level costs $57,690, excluding destination charge and optional extras. Available with 5.5- and 6.5-foot beds, the CrewMax pickup truck comes standard with rear-wheel drive, whereas all-wheel drive commands a $2,865 premium.
After a quick search for other Tundras on Cars.com, it becomes pretty clear that Koons Tysons Toyota isn’t the only price-gouging dealership. Greedy retailers further include Toyota of Lancaster ($78,456 for a Limited), Permian Toyota ($76,678 for a 1794), Kendall Toyota of Anchorage ($75,468 for a Platinum), as well as Toyota of Hollywood ($75,381 for a Limited).
Even though ADMs (additional dealer markups) are perfectly legal, it’s worth remembering the Tundra isn’t impacted by the ongoing chip shortage. It’s also worth mentioning Toyota will halt production at five Japanese plants in January to due supply chain issues that include semiconductors.
Until further notice, buying a Tundra right now above the suggested retail price or waiting for delivery a little longer at MSRP is your choice.
At the other end of the spectrum, the most affordable 2022 model year Tundra of them all is the work-oriented SR trim level at $35,950 sans freight. Highlights include 18-inch steelies, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Smart Key with Push Button Start, and the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 suite of driver-assist features.
Dubbed i-Force, the 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 of the Tundra produces 348 horsepower and 405 pound-feet (550 Nm) in the SR. The intermediate tune cranks out 389 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm), while the i-Force Max hybrid flaunts a Ford PowerBoost V6-shaming 437 hp and 583 lb-ft (790 Nm).
