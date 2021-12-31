Toyota Recalls Tundra, Sequoia Over Power Steering Loss

Last month, Toyota filed a recall for the previous-generation Tundra and Sequoia for sudden power steering assist loss. As indicated in the report, engineers continued to investigate whether service parts could be affected. As expected, the worst-case scenario came to fruition.
Also last month, Toyota received a report from a dealer alleging a sudden loss of power steering assist and fluid leak from the gear assembly involving a vehicle that had been repaired with a new power steering gear assembly.
JTEKT, which is the company that supplied the assembly, informed Toyota of an incorrectly shaped groove where the circlip is fitted because one of the four pieces of equipment that machine this groove had damaged teeth on the cutting tool. Although the root cause is cut and dried, Toyota says the power steering assist loss “depends on the vehicle driving condition.”
Increased steering effort isn’t exactly the end of the world if you’re accustomed to older cars, but nevertheless, losing power assistance while tackling a winding road is a terrifying development even for those with decades of driving experience. Due to an increased risk of a crash, Toyota had to call back certain 2008 to 2022 Sequoias and 2007 to 2021 Tundras.
The first recall involved 22,462 vehicles of which 25 percent were estimated with the aforementioned issue. On this occasion, Toyota has added 151 vehicles to the grand total, trucks and SUVs that received faulty service parts. These vehicles will have their steering gear assemblies replaced at no charge whatsoever. Owner notifications will occur by February 21st, 2022.
Toyota may have updated the half-ton pickup from the ground up for 2022, but curiously enough, the Japanese automaker hasn’t mentioned when the Sequoia will follow suit. The carparazzi spotted a heavily camouflaged prototype with production-ready body panels in September 2021 in Texas, which means that it’s most likely coming for the 2023 model year.
