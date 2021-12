2022 Lexus NM Gets Imagined as Premium 7-Seater Alternative For Toyota's Sienna

SUV

MPV

Because the entire automotive realm currently revolves around anything crossover,, and truck-related, OEMs are gladly adapting to the new world order. Let’s take a look at Toyota’s North American version of the ubiquitous four-generation-spanning Sienna.The 2022 Toyota Sienna Woodland Edition just arrived at dealerships earlier this fall from an MSRP of $45,350, complete with crossover benefits and other exclusive features to scratch the high-riding itch. That way, its owners can still transport all the kids to practice and elope soccer mom jokes because they’re driving a crossovernow... Sort of, anyway.But there’s another reason we mentioned the latest and (arguably) greatest Sienna. The virtual artist behind the SRK Designs account on social media has decided to attack a smoldering car segment: luxury minivans and their JDM fate . With an emphasis on Toyota’s minivan... and a Lexus disguise.Remembering that Toyota’s luxury division already sells in places such as China its minivan in the form of the LM 300h, he set out to create a luxury seven-seater for North America as well. Just taking the Toyota Alphard / Lexus LM for reference is off the table since those are not being delivered on the U.S. market. But Sienna represents an easy target for a Lexus conversion.After all, it’s not like there are no Toyota/Lexus siblings out there. The Land Cruiser/LX nameplates are the best examples, so why not a seven-seater minivan conversion as well? Well, probably because it would not sell as much. But at least the pixel master does a compelling case for the envisioned “Lexus NM,” considering you are a fan of the seven-seater MPV segment, to begin with.