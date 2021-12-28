autoevolution
2022 Lexus NM Gets Imagined as Premium 7-Seater Alternative For Toyota's Sienna

28 Dec 2021, 13:28 UTC ·
Without a doubt, soccer mom jokes are slowly becoming outdated. After all, there are fewer and fewer MPVs out there to deliver the triggering factor. No worries, though, virtual artists have a solution.
2022 Lexus NM premium 7-seater rendering alternative to Toyota Sienna by SRK Designs 17 photos
Because the entire automotive realm currently revolves around anything crossover, SUV, and truck-related, OEMs are gladly adapting to the new world order. Let’s take a look at Toyota’s North American version of the ubiquitous four-generation-spanning Sienna.

The 2022 Toyota Sienna Woodland Edition just arrived at dealerships earlier this fall from an MSRP of $45,350, complete with crossover benefits and other exclusive features to scratch the high-riding itch. That way, its owners can still transport all the kids to practice and elope soccer mom jokes because they’re driving a crossover MPV now... Sort of, anyway.

But there’s another reason we mentioned the latest and (arguably) greatest Sienna. The virtual artist behind the SRK Designs account on social media has decided to attack a smoldering car segment: luxury minivans and their JDM fate. With an emphasis on Toyota’s minivan... and a Lexus disguise.

Remembering that Toyota’s luxury division already sells in places such as China its minivan in the form of the LM 300h, he set out to create a luxury seven-seater for North America as well. Just taking the Toyota Alphard / Lexus LM for reference is off the table since those are not being delivered on the U.S. market. But Sienna represents an easy target for a Lexus conversion.

After all, it’s not like there are no Toyota/Lexus siblings out there. The Land Cruiser/LX nameplates are the best examples, so why not a seven-seater minivan conversion as well? Well, probably because it would not sell as much. But at least the pixel master does a compelling case for the envisioned “Lexus NM,” considering you are a fan of the seven-seater MPV segment, to begin with.

Video thumbnail
