R34 GT-R "Santazilla" Looks Like the Perfect Christmas Gift

It's the season to be jolly! Believe it or not, it's Christmas already! And that can only mean one thing: everyone (hopefully) is getting presents! And seeing that this is Autoevolution, we love presents that have engines and two, four, or more wheels. Diecast vehicles are just fine, but imagine getting a real-life car for Christmas!
I think I was 6 or 7 years old when I specifically asked Santa Claus for an RC car. To my utter disappointment, I received a battery-powered robot instead. Santa Claus must have noticed, as that kind of "disaster" never happened again. Three years ago I gifted myself an FC RX-7 for the holidays, and today, I received a 1/24 scale replica of the Turbo II.
But let me cut straight to the chase. If you've got a friend that's a big petrolhead, then it's highly likely that "Santazilla" would probably be the best gift ever for him or her. Of course, not anyone can just spend north of $50K on a Christmas present for someone, but there are options. I'm sure that any GT-R enthusiast would love to have a poster of this car on his wall at home.
Better yet, in this age and time, consider an NFT version of the R34 GT-R as a present that can become even more valuable over the years. The artist had the simple yet cool idea of using wrapping paper to make this legendary Japanese sports car stand out from the crowd, turning it into an instant Christmas classic. Of course, not everyone agrees with the idea of building a stanced GT-R, but then again, this is just a rendering.
Even if this idea never makes it into the real world, it's still fun to witness creative projects like this. Playing with concepts in the virtual world is still playing in a manner of speaking. And nothing feels better than playing around, especially on Christmas day. Maybe for next year, someone will come up with a custom sleigh for Santa!
