Toyota Alphard Gets West Coast Customs-Style Widebody to Entice JDM Soccer Moms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musa Rio Tjahjono (@musartwork) Named after the brightest star in the Hydra constellation, Alphard sales are focused on the Japanese domestic market. But the minivan has become popular enough to reach other regions as well, such as Russia, other parts of Asia, the Middle East, as well as China. Keep that in mind going forward.Because it has also made an impact in places like Indonesia, the Alphard has even caught the attention of virtual artist Musa Rio Tjahjono, the pixel master behind the musartwork account on social media. In Southeast Asia it is often regarded as a luxury vehicle, so the CGI expert thinks it could even become a “ bad boy ” if Toyota ever considered bringing it over to the United States.Just to entice the local JDM crowd a little bit, Musa – who is also none other than West Coast Customs’ head designer – decided to get the Alphard dressed up appropriately for the aftermarket scene. So, the minivan rides lower to the ground than ever before and naturally comes with an extreme widebody makeover.Yes, it’s just wishful thinking, but the virtual artist also imagines that Toyota could proceed the same way it’s going to do with the Land Cruiser J300. So, instead of bringing to the U.S. the Toyota version, a luxury take from Lexus might be even better suited. After all, circling back to the model’s China popularity, the biggest car market in the world already has the Lexus LM 300h to brag about.Now, it would be interesting to see a battle pitting the rather mundane Chrysler Pacifica against the luxurious Lexus LM. After all, Kia dared to go against the crossover//truck current with the all-new Sedona / Carnival minivan, right?