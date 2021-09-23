2022 Toyota Sienna Woodland Edition Arrives From $45,350 to Scratch That Crossover Itch

Combining rugged styling and all-wheel drive with extra ground clearance and more gear, the new Sienna Woodland Edition has joined the Toyota family for the 2022 model year.
Pricing for the more hairy-chested variant starts at $45,350, and it is available in Midnight Black Metallic and model-exclusive Cement, with distinctive styling on the outside and a cozy cockpit.
Targeting outdoor lovers, it features roof rails with crossbars, dark chrome trim, ‘Black’ badging, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Customers will also find a tow hitch with a 3,500 lbs (1,588 kg) towing capacity, a 1,500-watt inverter with 120V AC outlet, an electronic on-demand all-wheel drive, and extra ground clearance, as well as black seat upholstery with contrast stitching, navigation system, and JBL premium audio.
Offering seating for seven, with second-row captain’s chairs, the 2022 Sienna Woodland also boasts heated front seats, sunshades for the second row, and no less than seven USB ports, complemented by the Toyota Safety Sense driver assistance gear that’s otherwise standard across the range. Toyota says that for each special edition unit sold, it will donate $250 to the National Environmental Education Foundation, in addition to a $250,000 guaranteed minimum donation.
Power across the lineup is supplied by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors that work together to deliver a total system output of 245 horsepower. With the battery fully charged and on a full tank, it has a total driving range in excess of 600 miles (966 km). Those sitting behind the wheel can choose between the EV, Normal, Eco, and Sport driving modes, with the former allowing it to travel for short distances at low speeds in complete silence.
In addition to the Woodland Edition, the 2022 Toyota Sienna can be had in the LE and XLE trim levels, with the latter being available with seating for seven or eight. Pricing starts at $34,560 for the base model and $39,850 for each of the seven- or eight-seater versions. The all-wheel-drive system is $2,000 extra and is not available for the XLE with eight seats.
The Sienna XSE sits above the Woodland and can be had from $42,100 with FWD and $42,860 with AWD. The Limited follows it, from $46,800 in the front-wheel-drive configuration, with the all-wheel-drive system being available for an extra $2,000. The Platinum sits at the top of the family, coming from $50,000 with FWD and $50,760 with AWD. Pricing does not include the $1,215 destination charge and dealer fees.
