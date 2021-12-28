2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Gets Off-Road Focused Upgrades, Looks Just Right

Toyota's Land Cruiser 300 series has already received the attention of tuners, and we are writing about a new package developed for it. As usual with these kits, they can be bought in parts alone, so you are free to choose what to install on your vehicle.
The latest package for the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser comes from TJM, an Australian company. The kit will be available in 2022, and the pre-order books are already open. Those who were fortunate enough to receive their 300-series Land Cruiser do not want to keep their units stock, it seems.
Let us start with the obvious, which is the metal front bumper with an integrated bull bar. Unlike something made in an anonymous workshop, this one is designed to be compatible with the ADAS sensors of the Land Cruiser 300, and it still maintains airbag functionality.
Customers who ordered the "Outback Bar," which is one of the versions of this front bumper with an integrated bull bar, also get a steer winch frame, additional LED driving lights, integrated turn signals, and fog lights. The built-in recovery points are rated at 8,000 kg (ca. 17.636 lbs), which means they can be used without fear.
The Australian company also offers skid plates and underbody guards made from metal to keep the Land Cruiser 300 protected from rocks and other debris. The bull bar can be bolted to the lower underbody guards, as well as to a fender extension that links the bull bar with the side steps.
Customers are also offered elements like an AirTec snorkel, and a roof rack. The latter is compatible with various accessories used for overlanding and off-roading in general and includes an integrated LED bar.
Mind you, just fitting a snorkel will not make this model capable of extreme things underwater, as the exhaust would have to receive the same treatment, and the electrical system would need waterproofing as well.
From a drivetrain perspective, the Land Cruiser 300 is proposed with a set of black bead lock wheels that come with off-road-oriented tires. These will make more noise on-road but will make the difference in the mud, sand, or snow. TJM promises to launch a host of additional accessories at a later date.
TJM also offers a suspension lift kit, which comes with XGS twin-tube shock absorbers that feature the company's multi-stage-velocity-controlled valving. Longer upper control arms are fitted to ensure functionality after raising the ride height. According to the Australian company, the Gross Vehicle Mass rating has been increased due to the bigger wheels and upgraded suspension, but they have not specified the new value.
