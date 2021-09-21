Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Flexes Triceps Thanks to Rugged Liberty Walk Wide Body Kit

3 Japanese Land Cruiser 300 Buyers Must Keep Their Cars for at Least One Year

The new 300 series Toyota Land Cruiser is clearly a superior product compared to its predecessor, which is saying a lot considering how the Land Cruiser generally represents the pinnacle of passenger car off-roading in many places across the globe. 6 photos



But what if you’d like your Land Cruiser 300 to look not necessarily more expensive, but simply more aggressive? Well, a custom body kit would certainly do the trick, especially if it comes with



Enter



Add those custom wheels we just mentioned and this whole upgrade will set you back $19,580, although you can also get a watered-down versions of the body kit, without the carbon fiber hood, wheels, additional spoilers and so on.



Now, we’ve already seen the Land Cruiser 300 looking fly while featuring upgrades from various other tuners, such as



On the flip side, those bumper extensions and the custom wheels definitely take away from this vehicle’s off-road prowess. In fact, you should probably avoid even the smallest potholes so as to not damage those gorgeous spokes.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wataru Kato (@libertywalkkato)

