The Land Cruiser 200 entered production in 2007 for the 2008 model year, and it certainly shows its age. The white-painted example in the following video features a 4.6-liter aspirated V8 that cranks out 304 horsepower and 317 pound-feet (430 Nm), but it’s not as economical nor as quick in comparison to the all-new V6 of the Land Cruiser 300.
V35A-FTS is how Toyota calls this engine, and despite the nomenclature, it displaces 3.4 liters. Rated at 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) of torque, the six-cylinder plant needs only 6.8 seconds to hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) as opposed to 9.2 seconds for the burbly V8.
According to Diyas from SUV Battle, the LC300 also happens to be more frugal at high speeds for it spins at 1,700 revolutions per minute at 140 kilometers per hour (87 miles per hour). The better-sounding engine, which is connected to a six-speed automatic transmission rather than a 10-speed box, needs around 2,200 revolutions per minute to sustain that speed.
When equipped with Yokohama Geolandar M/T G003 rubber boots, the 2022 model doesn’t even break a sweat off the beaten path. The LC300 exhibits minor slippage while climbing up a grass-covered hill, yet it’s noticeably better and more refined on the rest of the off-road course according to Diyas. The reviewer is especially impressed by the responsive steering rack as well as the quietness of the Toyota Crawl Control system down a steep slope.
With the GR Sport on the horizon with off-road bumpers and a locking differential up front, the LC300 still has more to prove off the beaten path. Unfortunately for U.S. customers, they’ll only be offered the Lexus-branded LX in a couple of guises. Other than the aforementioned twin-turbo V6, hearsay suggests a hybridized powertrain with 480 ponies and 642 pound-feet (870 Nm) on tap. This powertrain could also be shared with the all-new Tundra, which is rolling out in the United States this fall as a 2022 model.
According to Diyas from SUV Battle, the LC300 also happens to be more frugal at high speeds for it spins at 1,700 revolutions per minute at 140 kilometers per hour (87 miles per hour). The better-sounding engine, which is connected to a six-speed automatic transmission rather than a 10-speed box, needs around 2,200 revolutions per minute to sustain that speed.
When equipped with Yokohama Geolandar M/T G003 rubber boots, the 2022 model doesn’t even break a sweat off the beaten path. The LC300 exhibits minor slippage while climbing up a grass-covered hill, yet it’s noticeably better and more refined on the rest of the off-road course according to Diyas. The reviewer is especially impressed by the responsive steering rack as well as the quietness of the Toyota Crawl Control system down a steep slope.
With the GR Sport on the horizon with off-road bumpers and a locking differential up front, the LC300 still has more to prove off the beaten path. Unfortunately for U.S. customers, they’ll only be offered the Lexus-branded LX in a couple of guises. Other than the aforementioned twin-turbo V6, hearsay suggests a hybridized powertrain with 480 ponies and 642 pound-feet (870 Nm) on tap. This powertrain could also be shared with the all-new Tundra, which is rolling out in the United States this fall as a 2022 model.