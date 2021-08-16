2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 vs. Land Cruiser 200 Comparison Will Make V8 Purists Sad

The Land Cruiser 200 entered production in 2007 for the 2008 model year, and it certainly shows its age. The white-painted example in the following video features a 4.6-liter aspirated V8 that cranks out 304 horsepower and 317 pound-feet (430 Nm), but it’s not as economical nor as quick in comparison to the all-new V6 of the Land Cruiser 300.

