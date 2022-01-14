Toyota GRMN Yaris Limited-Edition Hot Hatch Premieres at the Tokyo Auto Salon

Toyota Gazoo Racing just premiered a little tarmac and dirt hoot at the 2022 edition of Tokyo Auto Salon. But a few major caveats are standing in the way of jolly old fun, unfortunately.
Toyota’s motorsport arm is diligently taking care of the Yaris model with a “fully tuned model of the GR Yaris that has gone through rigorous refinement with professional drivers.” Even better, “a new program is to be activated that will deliver to customers the type of daily vehicle evolution and driver-tailored customization that takes place in motorsports.”
Curiously, one might expect a little more power out of this evolution. But although it should be lighter, leaner, stiffer, and sharper when cornering, the output rating has remained the same. This means we are dealing with the same GR Yaris credentials: 1.6-liter turbo three-cylinder with 268 horsepower. On the other hand, there are closer gear ratios, a reinforced clutch, a mechanical (instead of Thorsen) limited-slip differential, and more.
Two main highlights can also be extracted. One would be regarding the higher torque output of 390 Nm (288 lb-ft) as opposed to 370 Nm/273 lb-ft. And the other has to do with a GRMN Yaris being some 20 kg/44 lbs. lighter than a standard GR Yaris. Additionally, the GRMN version might look meaner because it’s slightly boxier: width has increased, and height has been reduced by 10 mm (0.39 inches).
Interestingly, there is a special edition within the limited series. A Circuit Package compliments the base trim with a host of additional parts (18-inch BBS GRMN wheels among them) and can only be had in a bespoke Matte Steel paintjob. And it’s limited to just 50 units. Also, there is a dealer-installed optional Rally Package for a better all-rounder feel.
Now for the unwelcome news. This Toyota will logically not become available in North America. Worse still, not even Old Continent fans will be able to grab a piece of the TAS (Tokyo Auto Salon) action. Instead, all 500 examples are being offered in Japan, through GR Garages (deliveries kick off this summer). And there is more. As interest will be high, Toyota has decided that reservations will be awarded through a lottery system!
One last remark. Prices are overwhelming, as they kick off at home from 7,317,000 Japanese yens (around $65k). One will also have to shell out some 8,378,764 yen ($73,627 at current exchange rates) for the Rally Package and no less than 8,467,000 yen ($74,419) for the flagship Circuit Package.
