2022 Lexus NX PHEV Offroad and ROV Concepts Join the TAS Party in Japan

While Toyota has dropped jaws at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon (TAS) by unveiling the GRMN Yaris and GR GT3 Concept, Lexus’ premieres are more adventurous at heart. The two studies are named the NX PHEV and ROV and will be sitting under the spotlight at the event in Japan’s capital throughout the weekend.
Building on the NX 450h+ and retaining its plug-in hybrid powertrain, the 2022 Lexus NX PHEV Offroad Concept looks ready to venture off the lit path thanks to its upgrades.
These comprise things such as the 265/65 all-terrain tires signed by BFGoodrich, wrapped around the new 7x17-inch wheels, and roof rack. For the body, the brand’s designers chose a matte bronze paint finish, dubbed the Iron Oxide, with dark contrasts that can be seen on the door handles, side mirror caps, and other parts. The grille sports a matte black look, and the Lexus emblem was smoked.
Breathing the same air as the NX study is the ROV show car. Its name stands for Recreational Off-highway Vehicle, and if it looks familiar, that is because Lexus actually premiered it late last year.
It is a bit bigger than the Polaris RZR, has seating for two on the seats with integrated suspension for enhanced comfort, durable fake leather upholstery, and a simple meter behind the steering wheel that displays the critical information. Power is supplied by a 1.0-liter inline-three, hooked up to a sequential gearbox with paddle shifters, and four-wheel drive with locking differential and two-wheel drive mode.
Last, but definitely not least, a 1/3 scale model of the Zivko Edge 540 V3 airplane, piloted by Yoshihide Muroya, is also on display at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Muroya has joined forces with Lexus to develop racing machines, but until that happens, they aim to make history by winning the first championship of The Air Race.
