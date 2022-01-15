“Bosozoku” 1982 Toyota Crown Shows Digital Take on Old Super Saloon Credentials

Japan’s youth subculture called “bosozoku” is traditionally associated with outrageously customized motorcycles. But in America and across other parts of the world it is often common to also hear people mistake heavily modified cars for a “bosozoku.”
Actually, it would be correct to refer to them as “Kaido Racers,” especially the extreme models which took inspiration from old race cars of the 1980s. Including the ones with exaggerated body kits and huge wings, just like on those FIA Group 5 special production cars. Such is the case with a London, United Kingdom-based virtual artist, who is trying his “useless charismatic” take on a vintage Toyota Crown to “bosozoku,” instead of “Kaido.”
Frankly, Davide Virdis – the pixel master behind the davidevirdisss account on social media – is not the first to make this unintentional mistake. Besides, if one is not careful to look at the hashtags there is no indication that he intentionally associated the creative project with the JDM style. Yet, some would know better.
On the other hand, we appreciate the intent behind the plan. The CGI expert specifically mentions that “in a world of useless, soulless cars, I claim my right to dream about useless charismatic vehicles.” Which turned out to be a 1982 Toyota Crown 2.8 Super Saloon. The sixth-generation (S110) of Toyota’s executive sedan was rendered with a lot of slapstick humor, that one is for sure.
So, there is really no need to mention this is merely wishful thinking. And that, luckily, not even an old and battered ‘82 Crown was injured in the making of this digitally outrageous project. As for the “world of useless, soulless cars,” we could easily give out a few (hundred) examples in support of this line of thinking.
Luckily for all those makes and models, we got sidetracked by the laughs triggered by the quirky purple-rose styling, chromed elements, huge widebody kit, or slammed attitude. And – of course – the towering dual exhaust system...
