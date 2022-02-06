2022 Toyota Tundra Looks Wickedly Good With 37-Inch Tires

From the factory, the largest rubber boots offered by Toyota for the 2022 model year Tundra measure 285/65 by 18 inches. That’s 33 inches for the overall diameter, which is kind of puny for the TRD Pro off-road variant.
However, the Japanese automaker has already fitted 37-inch tires on the TRD Desert Chase Concept last November at the 2021 SEMA Show. There’s even talk the concept will see mass production, but in the meantime, the aftermarket is much obliged to slap 37 inchers on the Tundra.
Yucaipa-based Koritas Tires, for example, are much obliged to show prospective customers an SR5 Sport 4x4 fitted with 17-inch Method Race Wheels and 37- by 12.5-inch Nitto Trail Grappler mud-terrain shoes. The wheels appear to be the ever-popular 305s with a lip undercut that simulates true beadlocks. A set of four such wheels costs around $1,400.
The Nittos, meanwhile, are said to combine the Mud Grappler’s performance with the Terra Grappler’s comfort. The mud-terrain sneakers weigh 84.8 pounds (38 kilograms) for every corner, feature a maximum load of 3,525 pounds (1,600 kilograms) each, and take up to 50 psi (3.4 bars).
Finished in Blueprint for the exterior, the pictured CrewMax with the 5.5-foot bed is rocking the 4WDemand part-time 4WD system that includes an electronically controlled transfer case. The Auto LSD is a highlight in its own right while the TRD Sport Package includes the redesigned grille, Bilstein shock absorbers, a red engine start button, the TRD-branded leather gear shift knob, aluminum sport pedals, and leather on the steering wheel.
The final piece of the puzzle comes in the guise of a 3.0-inch front leveling kit, complemented by a completely stock rear end. No aftermarket shocks or springs are available yet for the redesigned 2022 model year Tundra, but once they arrive, we’re going to see increasingly more extreme builds.
Yucaipa-based Koritas Tires, for example, are much obliged to show prospective customers an SR5 Sport 4x4 fitted with 17-inch Method Race Wheels and 37- by 12.5-inch Nitto Trail Grappler mud-terrain shoes. The wheels appear to be the ever-popular 305s with a lip undercut that simulates true beadlocks. A set of four such wheels costs around $1,400.
The Nittos, meanwhile, are said to combine the Mud Grappler’s performance with the Terra Grappler’s comfort. The mud-terrain sneakers weigh 84.8 pounds (38 kilograms) for every corner, feature a maximum load of 3,525 pounds (1,600 kilograms) each, and take up to 50 psi (3.4 bars).
Finished in Blueprint for the exterior, the pictured CrewMax with the 5.5-foot bed is rocking the 4WDemand part-time 4WD system that includes an electronically controlled transfer case. The Auto LSD is a highlight in its own right while the TRD Sport Package includes the redesigned grille, Bilstein shock absorbers, a red engine start button, the TRD-branded leather gear shift knob, aluminum sport pedals, and leather on the steering wheel.
The final piece of the puzzle comes in the guise of a 3.0-inch front leveling kit, complemented by a completely stock rear end. No aftermarket shocks or springs are available yet for the redesigned 2022 model year Tundra, but once they arrive, we’re going to see increasingly more extreme builds.