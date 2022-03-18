YouTuber Destroys His Friend's Toyota With an Excavator, Immediately Makes Up for It

Toyota is known for making reliable cars. Destroying one on purpose is not something you’d usually think about doing, since these vehicles can outrun many of their competitors. But this YouTuber thought it’s a good idea to briefly leave his friend and business partner without his truck. Here’s how it turned out to be a catalyst for an even stronger bond between the two.
Cody Detwiler is a popular YouTuber that goes by the name WhistlinDiesel. He recently tried a content strategy that’s usually seen on other channels like Mr. Beast’s or smaller ones that want to grow their subscriber count. This guy surprised his friend, business partner, and cameraman when he decided to crush the poor man’s truck with an excavator. But what followed was heartwarming.
Before he does the deed, Detwiler says that he met his friend at a random event and the guy offered to help him kickstart his current business by taking photos for free. He was impressed that a stranger wanted to be a part of what he was trying to do at the time, so accepted the offer. Fast forward a couple of years, and now they’re doing what they like and make a lot of money out of it – a dream that many people haven’t yet turned into reality.
WhislinDiesel takes the excavator and backs into and on top of the guy’s old truck with no prior warning. Only his dad knew about what was going to happen, and that’s why there’s some footage of the first moments. The cameraman heard something was going on and instinctively pulled out his phone to film. He realizes that’s his Toyota truck getting destroyed, but his first reaction is not getting angry about it. Instead, the man’s asking to get his camera out of the wrecked truck that had unedited footage on it. Moreover, he continues filming with the phone!
He still looks confused at this point and even says with a little disappointment in his voice that the truck had a full tank of gas. Still, the guy doesn’t show even a hint of irritation.
After some assessment has been done by the crew, he goes on and says that they should keep doing what they went there for in the first place and admits he’ll “cry later” about his destroyed vehicle.
Some moments later, his new 2021 Toyota Tacoma with a lift kit installed appears out of nowhere! The man remains true to his nature and his first reaction is “I can’t accept that!”
Whether or not he knew he was going to receive a new truck, the whole thing proves that you can have great friends as business partners. It can happen.
There are awesome people out there. We just have to choose them carefully.
