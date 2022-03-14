“Quartermile” Is a Custom Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail With No Regard for Hyphens

There’s no doubt that OWM’s Quartermile is one of the most stylish FLSTCs you’ll ever encounter.
One Way Machine’s Julian von Oheimb operates in a small German town by the name of Staufenberg, far away from the mundane distractions of urban centers like Frankfurt or Berlin. Customized Harleys have been von Oheimb’s specialty ever since day one, and you’re about to see why there’s so much hype surrounding his builds.
The bobber-esque marvel pictured in this article’s photo gallery started out as a bone-stock 2007 MY Heritage Softail Classic from Harley-Davidson’s lineup. After it had been subjected to the OWM treatment, this sexy thing (dubbed “Quartermile”) made its way to the Czech Republic, where it wowed the crowd at the 2018 edition of Prague Harley Days – a massive event celebrating the manufacturer’s 115th anniversary.
Without further ado, let’s examine how Julian’s unique FLSTC came into being, shall we? Having discarded every last piece of OEM bodywork, the German craftsman proceeded to clean the bike’s frame and lower its suspension, then he replaced the standard hoops with a snazzy pair of TTS substitutes that measure 21 inches up north and 18 inches down south.
Their rims are embraced by sticky drag slicks at both poles, and the brakes have been upgraded using an assortment of Beringer goodies. In addition, the Softail’s drive belt was removed in favor of a premium chain, while its 1,584cc V-twin engine got treated to a finned EMD cover, an aftermarket air filter, and one gorgeous exhaust system from BSL.
Moving on to the cosmetics, we find a 1200 Custom’s repurposed fuel chamber taking pride of place center-stage. At the rear end, the new gas tank is accompanied by a bobber-style solo saddle and a bespoke rear fender that’s been fabricated in-house, as were the Quartermile’s one-off fork shrouds, oil tank, and license plate holder.
With these components installed, it was time for OWM’s mastermind to address the finishing touches, adding Motogadget instrumentation and a custom handlebar in the FLSTC’s cockpit. Lastly, an outlandish headlight setup rounds out the adjustments in style, and the whole shebang is topped off with a majestic two-tone color scheme and gold accents.
The bobber-esque marvel pictured in this article’s photo gallery started out as a bone-stock 2007 MY Heritage Softail Classic from Harley-Davidson’s lineup. After it had been subjected to the OWM treatment, this sexy thing (dubbed “Quartermile”) made its way to the Czech Republic, where it wowed the crowd at the 2018 edition of Prague Harley Days – a massive event celebrating the manufacturer’s 115th anniversary.
Without further ado, let’s examine how Julian’s unique FLSTC came into being, shall we? Having discarded every last piece of OEM bodywork, the German craftsman proceeded to clean the bike’s frame and lower its suspension, then he replaced the standard hoops with a snazzy pair of TTS substitutes that measure 21 inches up north and 18 inches down south.
Their rims are embraced by sticky drag slicks at both poles, and the brakes have been upgraded using an assortment of Beringer goodies. In addition, the Softail’s drive belt was removed in favor of a premium chain, while its 1,584cc V-twin engine got treated to a finned EMD cover, an aftermarket air filter, and one gorgeous exhaust system from BSL.
Moving on to the cosmetics, we find a 1200 Custom’s repurposed fuel chamber taking pride of place center-stage. At the rear end, the new gas tank is accompanied by a bobber-style solo saddle and a bespoke rear fender that’s been fabricated in-house, as were the Quartermile’s one-off fork shrouds, oil tank, and license plate holder.
With these components installed, it was time for OWM’s mastermind to address the finishing touches, adding Motogadget instrumentation and a custom handlebar in the FLSTC’s cockpit. Lastly, an outlandish headlight setup rounds out the adjustments in style, and the whole shebang is topped off with a majestic two-tone color scheme and gold accents.