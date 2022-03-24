Google Confirms Major Google Maps Bug, Update on Its Way

If you’ve been struggling with voice navigation in Google Maps, here’s some good news. Google has recently acknowledged one of the most widespread problems in the app, and a fix is already in the works.
One of the essential Google Maps features is support for voice navigation, as it allows drivers to figure out which way to go without having to look at the screen.
Users, however, noticed that the voice navigation in Google Maps has been very buggy, up to a point when enabling it in any other language than English becomes impossible.
More specifically, those who use the voice language in a different language are suddenly migrated to English without any change on their side. Needless to say, using voice navigation in any other language than the native one is much harder, so it’s no surprise most people tried to change it back.
However, the navigation settings menu no longer includes a different language, with English being offered as the one and only option.
The problem has been confirmed on Android devices, and users have turned to all kinds of workarounds, some of which improved the experience temporarily.
For instance, someone says on Google’s forums that removing all the updates and then starting from scratch does the trick. Updating to the latest Google Maps version, however, is a risky thing to do, as in some cases, the problem returns. Others claim that downgrading to a previous Google Maps version and then blocking the automatic update is the only solution.
In the meantime, a Google Maps product expert has officially acknowledged the problem, confirming on the forums that a fix is indeed in the works. For the time being, however, there’s no ETA as to when the full solution could go live, but users are recommended to keep Google Maps up-to-date to receive the fix as soon as it starts rolling out.
