Google Maps Went Down Today and the World Seemed Lost

As if the world needed more proof that Google Maps has become a must-have piece of software, an outage that took place earlier today turned the experience behind the wheel into quite a nightmare.
Lots of users took to Twitter at approximately 08:00 a.m. PT on Friday morning to reveal that Google Maps fails to load the maps on their mobile devices, with other fellow netizens then confirming the same was happening on the desktop too.
The mobile clients only worked as long as the maps were saved on the local device – in other words, unless users previously downloaded the offline maps, using the navigation was pretty much impossible.
Google hasn’t revealed the cause of the outage, which came to an end approximately three hours after it was first reported, but the service is now back online for pretty much everybody.
Surprisingly, Google Maps was down not only in the United States but in most regions across the world, therefore causing quite a struggle for people who relied on the app to get to their destinations.
Pulling the directions to user-defined addresses no longer worked regardless of the selected mode, as driving, walking, and biking navigation systems were all down.
In case you’re wondering just how much of a problem such a downtime really is for the entire world, the figures shared by Google back in September 2019 speak for themselves. Google Maps has more than one billion users every month, and more importantly, there are more than 5 million apps and websites that rely on the platform to do their magic.
Of course, when Google Maps goes down, these apps and websites go down too, so it’s pretty clear that such an outage can wreak havoc across the world.
Google hasn’t provided too many specifics on what exactly happened, but the company acknowledged the errors without releasing any other announcement when Google Maps went back online.
