Mysterious Google Maps Update Causes New Trouble on Android Auto

Google Maps continues to be the preferred choice for users seeking navigation capabilities on Android and Android Auto, but this isn’t by any means a guarantee that everything is always working exactly as expected.
And unfortunately, it really doesn’t, with some users now struggling with an awkward error that causes Google Maps to switch to a basic map view on Android Auto.
Users on Google’s discussion board indicate that Google Maps started switching to what looks like a pre-navigation screen approximately one week ago, and it’s believed a recent update is the one to blame.
Manually switching to the full navigation screen is indeed possible, but on the other hand, Google Maps then returns to this odd screen once again.
In other words, using the Google Maps navigation has become quite a struggle on Android Auto, and unfortunately, nobody knows exactly how to bring things back to normal and whether this is a new feature and therefore intended behavior or not.
Unsurprisingly, the problem seems to occur on Android 12, the most recent version of Google’s operating that has until been wreaking havoc on Android Auto. At the same time, the device most often affected by this glitch is the Google Pixel, but at this point, it’s not yet clear if the phone model has any role in the whole thing.
The good news is that not a lot of people seem to be affected, though it’s important to keep in mind the problem first showed up one week ago. In other words, there’s a chance more users could come across the same behavior sooner or later, so it remains to be seen just how widespread the whole thing gets.
In the meantime, no workaround is known to exist. If a recent Google Maps update is the one to blame, then a downgrade to an earlier version could help.
On the other hand, if Android 12 is the one causing the glitch, then the only option is to wait for Google to come up with a fix.
We have also reached out to Google for additional information on what happens, and we’ll post an update when we hear back.
