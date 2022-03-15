Apple Brings Its Best Navigation Feature to More Users, CarPlay Included

Apple Maps is often considered one of the most solid alternatives to Google Maps, and as far as iPhone and CarPlay users are concerned, this is totally true.
But on the other hand, it’s not a secret that Apple typically favors the United States whenever new features are released, so the rest of the world has to wait for weeks, months, and sometimes even years to get its hands on modern capabilities.
The 3D navigation bundled with Apple Maps, which made its debut in the United States last year, is still available only for a very limited number of users.
But as it turns out, the company is now working on expanding the availability, with Germany said to be the latest country that has entered the testing stage.
Worth knowing is that the 3D navigation isn’t yet live for everybody living in Germany, as Apple is still in the experimental phase, and only a limited number of users get the chance to try it out. However, the feature appears to support both iPhones and CarPlay, with the 3D navigation seemingly working exactly like the one in the United States.
The 3D buildings clearly make it easier for drivers to know precisely where they are and which way they need to go, but it looks like Apple is working on more goodies for those living in Germany.
The company is also preparing the release of the new maps in the country, so whenever the navigation is enabled, Apple Maps will also show the location of traffic lights and stop signs. This feature was announced a long time for users in the United States and then gradually expanded to more countries, including the United Kingdom.
For now, Germany doesn’t seem to support the incident reporting feature, so Apple needs more time to align the release of the Apple Maps updates in the country with the one currently live in the United States.
