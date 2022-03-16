Custom Honda CX650C “Two Scoops” Looks Like Bubblegum-Flavored Ice Cream on Wheels

Some of you might say that Federal Moto’s one-off CX650C is almost goofy, but we think it’s rather delicious!
If your aim is to create a custom marvel infused with cafe racer design elements, then you’re probably not going to regard a Honda CX650C as the ideal starting point for your undertaking. However, the folks over at Chicago-based Federal Moto are no strangers to working with unconventional donors, so they were more than happy to let their magic do its thing on a 1983 variant of Honda’s cruiser-esque lineup.
Let’s begin by looking at the powertrain sector, where Federal’s bright minds busied themselves with installing a plentiful selection of higher-spec components. These include new piston rings and gaskets, as well as a modern cam chain, top-shelf clutch springs, and an aftermarket stator, among other goodies.
Furthermore, the bike’s 673cc V-twin powerplant can now breathe a little more freely thanks to mesh-covered velocity stacks and a bespoke exhaust system that ends in a Cone Engineering muffler. Moving on to the chassis mods, the CX650’s front end was fitted with the repurposed forks of a 2006 MY Suzuki GSX-R600, which was also kind enough to donate its lower triple clamp and Tokico brake setup.
The wheels are constructed using fresh hubs, stainless-steel spokes, and 17-inch aluminum rims wrapped in Metzeler Racetec RR tires. After they’d planted a custom subframe and high-end piggyback shocks at the rear, the FM crew employed the help of a metalwork expert named Craig Rodsmith, who was tasked with creating a unique attire for their reworked head-turner.
Craig proceeded to fabricate a seamless fuel chamber and one groovy cafe racer-style tail section, which sits behind the most handsome brown leather saddle you will have seen as of late. The motorcycle’s OEM lighting items were removed to make way for LED alternatives, and its cockpit received a Renthal handlebar, Biltwell grips, and Koso instrumentation.
Following the installation of handmade fenders and premium foot pegs, Federal Moto’s specialists turned their attention to the paintwork. The chosen color scheme consists of mint green, salmon pink, and polished aluminum surfaces, along with pinches of gloss- and matte-black. Lastly, the custom masterpiece was appropriately nicknamed “Two Scoops.”
