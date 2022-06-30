Ducati MotoE Prototype Reveals Its Secrets, 2023 Can't Come Soon Enough

We've known about the fact that MotoE will be transitioning from Energica to Ducati for its 2023 season for a while now. The all-electric motorcycle racing series has been around since 2019, and this move marks the beginning of a new era for emission-free racing on two wheels. Not all Ducati fans are happy with the new electric bike, but if we will end up relying solely on battery power in the future this might be an important step for us to follow.