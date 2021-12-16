Zero Recalling SR Motorcycles After It Sold Them With the Wrong Brake Pads

A common occurrence when it comes to established players of the auto and moto industries, recalls are for now not as widespread when it comes to the newcomers in these markets. Yet as newer companies get older and production ramps up, mistakes are bound to happen, and those will most definitely lead to more and more recalls involving machines not usually associated with such actions.
Established in 2006, Zero Motorcycles is somewhere in between the two extremes. Their most recent encounter with the NHTSA recall website involves a number of 2022 model year SR, SR/F, and SR/S electric two-wheelers, which apparently have been shipped with the incorrect brake pads installed.
The bikes in this configuration “fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 122, Motorcycle Brake System," thus will have to be sent over to dealers for a fix – the replacement, free of charge, of the rear brake pads.
More importantly, the “incorrect rear brake pads may not work as intended, increasing the risk of a crash,” so Zero plans to announce the recall to those involved via email notification starting December 20. The company does not say how many units of the said bike ranges are affected.
This is not Zero’s first encounter with problems-leading-to-recalls that involve the braking hardware. About a year ago, SR/F and SR/S bikes from the 2022 model year were flagged for having an improperly glued front brake switch (which controls rear brake lights and disengages cruise control), which may have led to the ingress of the switch and ultimate failure.
At the time of writing, the Zero range of motorcycles comprises six street and three dualsport motorcycles. As of the start of this month, the company had sold in excess of 3,000 of its machines to customers in 2021.
