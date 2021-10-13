4 Zero Motorcycles Announces Early Release of All Electric Bikes

Tinker Hatfield Custom Zero Electric Motorcycle Calls on Aviation, Tattoo Inspiration

As the Vice President of Design at Nike, Tinker Hatfield has spent the last 40 years styling Air Jordan and Air Max shoes. Hatfield has been credited by Nike majordomo Phil Knight with saving the company in his redesign of the Air Jordan lines. 12 photos



Five years after Hatfield made the transition to bikes, Thor Drake co-founded See See Motorcycles in Portland, Oregon, and he then began building custom and café racer bikes to display at the very first



It was this shared love for motorcycles and design that led the pair to collaborate on a custom Zero SR/F project.



According to Hatfield, it was the look of the Zero – he said it was akin to an Italian superbike – that led the pair to “Portlandize” the machine and take on the build. The resulting machine draws inspiration from aviation design and tattoo history.



The



Add to the look teal-colored rims, gold handlebar ends and a frame powder-coated white, and the look comes together. But it’s the hand-painted, Japanese-inspired tattoo-esque custom seat that functions as the highlight of the machine.



In addition, Drake upgraded the machine with an Ohlins suspension and a Brembo braking system.



Following the build’s debut, the custom SR/F will go to the Los Angeles Bonhams Auctions event on October 21, 2021. The proceeds are set to benefit the Friends of Columbia County.



"This bike was a true labor of love and I'm thrilled to be partnering with the Bonhams team in bringing it to market," Hatfield said.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.