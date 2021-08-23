SONDORS Metacycle Electric Motorcycle Faces Durability Testing Before Q3 Deliveries

4 The bull-e Limited Edition e-Scooter Brings Some Drama to Urban Mobility

Two additional optional accessories - a faster Level 2 charger or a storage compartment - are also on offer. SONDORS says their $5,000 electric motorcycle - the Metacycle - is going through torture testing to see if it will be tough enough to meet customer standards before they begin deliveries.The Metacycle is no ZERO or LiveWire, but it does promise exceptional value and that means there is a long list of buyers waiting to take delivery. The SONDERS machine is neither the fastest nor does it boast the longest range electric motorcycle in the pipeline, but zippier and more hyped electric motorcycles such as the Zero SR/F and LiveWire One will set you back four times the cash. SONDERS say the Metacycle can attain a top speed of 80 mph (130 km/h) and a roll along for a maximum range of 80 miles (130 km) per charge, and those modest specs won’t win races or set distances records. But the Metacycle is the first highway-ready electric motorcycle in the U.S. to be offered at a such a surprising price point.Initially, SONDORS said they’d be delivering the first customer bikes by the end of 2021 but now say they’re ahead of schedule and that production is moving along apace. The company says the plan is now to move up delivery dates to Q3 of 2021.To that end, the Metacycle is now being subjected to “Accelerated Durability Testing.”“We don’t stop at going the extra mile with our commitment to exceptional quality, and Metacycle has shown to be a true overachiever,” SONDERS says. “The motor and controller are rocking out 9,000 problem-free miles per day, accurately simulating hours and hours of real-world driving.”Storm Sondors, the man behind SONDERS, is a specialist in design and manufacturing, and the creator of the award-winning SONDORS Electric Bike. Currently the largest electric bike distributor in the United States, SONDORS Electric Bikes have been sold in 42 countries worldwide and the company operates out of Malibu, CA.SONDORS says the Metacycle drivetrain has now racked up over 300,000 miles (510,000 km) of testing - and all those revolutions without suffering any major issues. The company adds that the battery has also been put to the test to the tune of 1,000 successful “charge” and “discharge” cycles.Powered by a 72 volts (14.5) PMAC hub motor, this affordable machine offers 4000-watt hour battery capacity and a set of Michelin Road 5 Tires – 150/60 R17 Rear, 110/70 R17 Front.Two additional optional accessories - a faster Level 2 charger or a storage compartment - are also on offer.

