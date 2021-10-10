5 Savic Electric Motorcycle Is Thor’s Hammer in the Hands of Mad Max

Electric Savic Motorcycles Pulls in Funding to Enter Production in Australia

Dennis Savic, the founder of Australian electric motorcycle maker Savic, just announced that it’s been able to pull in $1.02 million USD ($1.14 million AUD) worth of funding to get the go ahead to begin production. 16 photos



Savic intends to produce three versions of their C-Series of electric motorcycles for delivery in late 2022. The company says the basic entry-level of models will have an MSRP of $9,500 USD ($12,990 AUD), and those feature a 33.5hp (25 kW ) motor, and that compares favorably with bikes in the 300cc displacement range.



Still to come will be the C-Series Alpha models which feature an 80hp (60kw) motor which generates 147 lb-ft (200nm) of torque. That output is very like the output of most middleweight motorcycles such as a



A slightly less spunky version will be a middle-line option which is said to put out around 53 hp (40kw). Those bikes are said to be likely priced at around $17,500 USD and $12,400 USD.



Designated as a C-series cafe racer, the bikes will be Australia's first locally-made electric two-wheeler, and Savic says they will offer exceptional performance levels for an affordable price.



The Omega, Delta and Alpha, each with a varying-sized battery and range capability, should cover 120, 150 and 200 km, respectively (74, 93, 124 miles). The company says they should also charge from zero to 80 percent charge in from 2 to four hours.



The electric motor fitted allows for 0 to 62 mph acceleration of between 3.5 and 5.5 seconds, depending on the version.



All the machines are expected to be fitted with a 16kw-hour lithium-ion battery which should offer something like 155 miles (250 kilometers) of range.







