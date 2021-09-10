Bosch Unveils Multi-Functional Charging Cable for Electric Cars, It's Universal

Bosch has developed a new type of charging cable for electric vehicles, and with it, the company has solved an upsetting problem that we do not see mentioned too often. Those who have charged an electric vehicle, or a plug-in hybrid have surely encountered it, and Bosch's Flexible Smart Charging Cable solves the issue.
As you may be aware, all-electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids have an adapter that is employed when the user wants to charge the battery from an AC plug. That adapter has a “brick” on it, which is a control box. The German supplier has developed a new type of charging cable for electric vehicles, which does away with the “brick.”
The control box had the goal of monitoring temperature during charging, as well as charging power and offering additional safety during charging. Bosch's new cable has adapters for both Type 2 and household Schuko plugs, while still having all the safety features of the “charging brick.”
To be specific, the Type 2 plug that connects to the vehicle implements the parts that monitor and control the charging power, while the other end of the new cable integrates the temperature control system and residual current device.
With the latter two elements, Bosch is confident that there is no risk of overloading or overheating during charging at a household power socket with up to 3 kW of power. The integrated safety tech can deactivate the cable before the situation gets critical.
In other words, Bosch has managed to split the two tasks of the “charging brick” into a multi-functional cable that is lighter, saves space, and offers more charging possibilities.
Ditching the said adapter control box makes the new cable up to forty percent lighter than its existing equivalents. According to Bosch, the resulting cable weighs under three kilograms (6.6 lbs.), even though it can be used to charge a battery with up to 22 kW.
Bosch wants to turn this new cable into standard equipment for electric vehicles. The German company will start selling the new cable in mid-2022. Sadly, buying an electric vehicle or a plug-in hybrid after that moment does not guarantee you will get the new cable in the trunk, as that depends on contracts between vehicle manufacturers and Bosch, as well as supplier capacity. Mercedes-Benz already has a similar system for its EVs and PHEVs.
