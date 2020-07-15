This Is the New Electrify America EV Charger Emoji, Because All Else Is Good

4 Electrify America Wants an Emoji for EVs Because All Else Is Great in the World

Remember how precisely one year ago Electrify America announced it has officially requested for the introduction of an emoji meant to represent “electric vehicle with charger”? Well, here it is, doing it again. 3 photos



Whereas in 2019 we got to see an emoji that actually portrayed a car plugged into the charger next to it, now we’re getting a simpler one that just shows the charger.



So, why are we hearing about this again? Well, in 2019 Electrify submitted its proposal to the Unicode Consortium, a “non-profit corporation devoted to developing, maintaining, and promoting software internationalization standards and data, particularly the Unicode Standard, which specifies the representation of text in all modern software products and standards.” We’ll call them emoji-keepers.



The emoji-keepers apparently didn’t like last year’s idea, so they declined including it in our daily chats, and this is why



The company insists for such an emoji to be created for a variety of reasons, including the increasing adoption rate for EVs.



“Pushing for an emoji that reflects the experiences of EV drivers is part of Electrify America’s goal to increase EV awareness and adoption, and support the transition to a cleaner energy future – a shift that will have impact on Americans and people around the world,” said in a statement Rich Steinberg, director of marketing, communications and Green City initiatives at Electrify America.



