Live Pics: Tesla Model Y Range-Extender Conversion Revealed at IAA 2021

The Model Y is Tesla’s best-selling utility vehicle thus far, and the whole point of getting a battery-electric vehicle like the Model Y is to eliminate those pesky emissions. The Obrist Group believes that it knows better than Tesla with the HyperHybrid Mark II, a range-extended electric powertrain conversion that makes no sense at all in the Model Y.
Headquartered in Vorarlberg, the Austrian technology company swaps the original battery and electric motors in favor of a much smaller battery, a twin-cylinder engine that juices up the pack instead of driving the wheels, and a rear-mounted electric motor that develops just over 130 horsepower. Obrist Group says that 250 kilograms (551 pounds) have been shed in comparison to the stock Model Y, which isn’t exactly great if you ask me.
Here are a few more figures that make no sense whatsoever to battery-electric vehicle owners and enthusiasts alike: 96 kilometers (60 miles) of driving range in the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, a combined fuel consumption of 2.0 liters per 100 kilometers (117.6 miles per gallon), and 23 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer. The Austrian outfit also mentions synthetic fuel that obtains a negative CO2 output (-24 grams per kilometer), which is wishful thinking because not even the almighty Volkswagen Group has managed to make synthetic fuels a reality.
Oh, and by the way, let’s glance over the WLTP ratings of the Model Y for Europe. The dual-motor Long Range is the base variant in this part of the world, and it's capable of 507 kilometers (315 miles) between charging stops. Considering that V3 Superchargers provide up to 250 kW and the Model Y can sustain charging rates of 250 kW, the all-electric powertrain seems to be the more inspired choice over this range-extender contraption.
The pompously named HyperHybrid Mark II won’t see the light of production. It serves as a proof of concept for the next-generation powertrain, aptly named HyperHybrid Mark III, which may be developed in collaboration with ZF Friedrichshafen. You know, the supplier behind the 8HP eight-speed automatic in many BMWs, Jeeps, Ram trucks, and Dodge muscle cars.
